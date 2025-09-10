Home / Finance / News / NBFC loans to grow 15-17% in FY26 on GST reforms, liquidity boost: Icra

NBFC loans to grow 15-17% in FY26 on GST reforms, liquidity boost: Icra

Their credit expanded 17 per cent in FY25 and 24 per cent in FY24, respectively

BANKS, NBFC
Notwithstanding the expected improvement in the economic activities and outlook on credit growth, Icra said it remains watchful on the asset quality. (Illustration: Ajaya mohanty)
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 8:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The loan book of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) in India is expected to grow 15-17 per cent in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on GST reforms and improved liquidity conditions, according to rating agency Icra.
 
Their credit expanded 17 per cent in FY25 and 24 per cent in FY24, respectively. 
 
The recent goods and services tax (GST) rate cuts would support credit expansion for banks and NBFCs in the near term, Icra said in a statement.
 
Asset quality stress in retail and micro, small & medium enterprises (MSME) segments resulted in slower growth for private sector banks and NBFCs. With improvement in economic activity after GST rate cuts, the growth appetite will improve, which will support the credit offtake, said Icra’s Co-Group Head (financial sector ratings) Anil Gupta. 
 
Loans to small businesses, and unsecured personal and consumption loans, stand at approximately 34 per cent of the total NBFC credit of ₹35 trillion as of March 2025.  
 
Notwithstanding the expected improvement in the economic activities and outlook on credit growth, Icra said it remains watchful on the asset quality.  
 
The agency noted that lenders have been facing loan quality risks and are susceptible to the uncertainties emerging from the evolving geopolitical conditions.
 
The evolving macro-economic trends are not expected to have a direct, first-order impact on the lenders. But their target borrower segments, like firms in the textile sector, would be impacted by the overall demand weakness or income shocks emerging from these developments. The employees of these units would have liquidity issues to service their existing debt (microfinance, personal loans, home loans) because of the income shock.
 
AM Karthik, senior vice-president, Icra said: “We expect the credit cost of NBFCs to go up by nearly 30 basis points, vis-à-vis the previous financial year, with the impact being more pronounced in the non-housing segments.” 
 
While these headwinds remain, the soothing impact of the reducing cost of funds will support their margins and overall earnings for the lenders, the rating agency added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gujarat stays top state for bank-backed investments; Maharashtra second

From exporters to bond traders, RBI facing increasing calls to step in

India hoped for 'big' GST reform, received only a revised rate card

UK PM Starmer to attend Global Fintech Fest 2025 alongside PM Modi

Premium

FPIs net sellers of G-secs under FAR in FY26, inflows return in Q2

Topics :Finance NewsNBFCsNon-Banking Finance Companies

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story