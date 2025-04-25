Indian Rupee opens stronger at 85.19/$ on FII inflows, US-China trade talks

Indian Rupee's positive momentum continued on Friday as the currency opened stronger, even as dollar and oil prices remained firm amid foreign inflows into equities.

The domestic currency opened 8 paise stronger at 85.19 after closing at 85.27 against the greenback on Thursday. The continued rise in the local currency in the latter half of the month has helped log a 0.24 per cent appreciation so far.

The dollar index — a measure of the value of the US dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies — was up 0.22 per cent at 99.6, as of 9:10 AM IST. "Technically, the dollar index is approaching key levels—support sits at 99.00, while resistance looms at 100," Pabari said.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors continued to buy equities for the seventh consecutive day on Thursday. Global funds bought stocks worth ₹8,250.53, taking the seven-day purchase to ₹29,450.5 crore.

The currency gained yesterday from 86.68 to 86.26 as inflows from FPIs who bought shares worth ₹8,000 crore on Thursday, noted Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. For the day, the range for rupee is expected to be 85.00 to 85.50 with an opening of 85.13, he noted, adding that a close watch on RBI who has been buying dollars near to 85.00 levels is necessary.