Indians save regularly but rarely invest or plan retirement: FMI study

India's financial inclusion drive has expanded access, but households in Gujarat and Rajasthan show significant gaps in financial capability a decade after Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), according to the first Financial Maturity Index (FMI) study by IIM Udaipur's JM Financial Centre for Financial Research and PRICE.

The Financial Maturity Index is the first study of its kind in India to move beyond simple measures of bank account ownership and assess whether citizens can actually use the financial system well. It covers 4,075 households across Gujarat and Rajasthan and is built using Principal Component Analysis across 10 dimensions of financial capability.

Gujarat's overall Financial Maturity Index score of 33.6 and Rajasthan's 32.0 place both states in the lower third, with most household scores bunched between 15 and 40. According to the report, both states score reasonably on basic financial literacy and on behavioural attitudes toward saving. But scores collapse on dimensions such as financial planning, risk and resilience, and gender.

Nearly all respondents reported saving some portion of their income. Yet fewer than one in four said they invest any amount at all.