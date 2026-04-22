Indians save regularly but rarely invest or plan retirement: FMI study

India's digital payment infrastructure has reached households unevenly. Only 22.3 per cent of respondents use UPI on a near-daily basis, while 55 per cent never use it at all. Budgeting or expense-tracking apps are used by a mere 3.2 per cent. A growing minority has borrowed through digital lending platforms, yet only 8.7 per cent feel confident resolving a digital transaction dispute, and 36 per cent report no confidence whatsoever.
In his foreword to the report, Mospi Secretary Saurabh Garg noted that as India’s financial ecosystem becomes more complex, household balance sheets are evolving. “Strengthening financial maturity will be essential to enhance retirement preparedness, improve resilience to shocks, promote responsible market participation, and sustain trust in financial institutions,” he noted.