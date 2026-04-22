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Indians save regularly but rarely invest or plan retirement: FMI study

A study by IIM Udaipur finds households in Gujarat and Rajasthan save regularly but lag in investing and retirement planning, highlighting gaps in financial capability

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Despite wider access under PMJDY, a new index finds weak financial capability in Gujarat and Rajasthan, with gaps in planning, investing, and digital confidence.
Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 4:48 PM IST
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India's financial inclusion drive has expanded access, but households in Gujarat and Rajasthan show significant gaps in financial capability a decade after Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), according to the first Financial Maturity Index (FMI) study by IIM Udaipur's JM Financial Centre for Financial Research and PRICE.
 
The Financial Maturity Index is the first study of its kind in India to move beyond simple measures of bank account ownership and assess whether citizens can actually use the financial system well. It covers 4,075 households across Gujarat and Rajasthan and is built using Principal Component Analysis across 10 dimensions of financial capability.
 
Gujarat's overall Financial Maturity Index score of 33.6 and Rajasthan's 32.0 place both states in the lower third, with most household scores bunched between 15 and 40. According to the report, both states score reasonably on basic financial literacy and on behavioural attitudes toward saving. But scores collapse on dimensions such as financial planning, risk and resilience, and gender.
 
Nearly all respondents reported saving some portion of their income. Yet fewer than one in four said they invest any amount at all.
 
The gap is even starker on retirement. More than half of respondents have not begun any retirement planning, and nearly three in four have never heard of the National Pension System. "The retirement challenge is therefore not merely insufficient saving but insufficient mental planning infrastructure," the report noted.
 
Family obligations—children's education, health costs, housing—dominate long-term financial thinking, with retirement consistently treated as a residual concern.
 
Further, everyday numeracy fares better, with over 90 per cent handling price arithmetic and wages correctly, but conceptual flaws persist, with only 35-38 per cent grasping compounding, vital for savings growth, and inflation erodes understanding beyond basics.
 
Sophisticated literacy lags further, with just 12-17 per cent defining mutual funds or stocks accurately, with bond-risk links baffling most (13-15 per cent correct), despite 82 per cent recognising insurance's protective role.
 
Behavioural patterns further underscore this gap. While a large majority of households express a preference for saving over discretionary spending, fewer than 40 per cent maintain emergency funds sufficient to cover three months of expenses.
 
India's digital payment infrastructure has reached households unevenly. Only 22.3 per cent of respondents use UPI on a near-daily basis, while 55 per cent never use it at all. Budgeting or expense-tracking apps are used by a mere 3.2 per cent. A growing minority has borrowed through digital lending platforms, yet only 8.7 per cent feel confident resolving a digital transaction dispute, and 36 per cent report no confidence whatsoever.
 
In his foreword to the report, Mospi Secretary Saurabh Garg noted that as India’s financial ecosystem becomes more complex, household balance sheets are evolving. “Strengthening financial maturity will be essential to enhance retirement preparedness, improve resilience to shocks, promote responsible market participation, and sustain trust in financial institutions,” he noted.

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Topics :Retirement planFinancial literacyFinancial savings

First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 4:48 PM IST

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