Light-touch supervision may mask risks, warns RBI's Swaminathan J

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Swaminathan J has highlighted that a lightly supervised financial system may appear efficient in the near term, but expansion may prove costly for the economy if built on poor standards and hidden risks.

Light supervision on the back of lower costs and faster growth may do less when growth is built on weak governance. This may take a toll on shareholders and management, depositors, borrowers, taxpayers, and the wider economy, he said.

“The true value of supervision lies in reducing the probability and severity of such outcomes,” Swaminathan said in a speech at Madras School of Economics on April 30. He noted that some public goods are difficult to price because their greatest value lies in prevention. Financial stability is one such public good, he said, adding that banking supervision is among the institutional mechanisms through which it is preserved.

He pointed out that while the costs of supervising banks are immediate and measurable, the benefits often remain invisible — a paradox at the heart of effective supervision. “The costs of supervision are often visible. They appear in the size of compliance teams, reports, audits, technology systems and management time. The benefits, however, are much harder to measure,” he said. “This is the paradox of good supervision. When it works well, it is often noticed less, not more. Its purpose is not to make headlines. Its purpose is to preserve confidence quietly, so that households can place their savings in banks, businesses can access credit, and the financial system can support the real economy without becoming a source of instability,” he added. Supervision, he said, must go beyond formal compliance, as compliance checks whether rules are followed, while supervision examines whether underlying risks are understood and addressed.

Highlighting the trade-offs in regulatory oversight, Swaminathan said banks typically focus on growth, profitability, and market position, while supervisors are tasked with ensuring the safety, soundness, and stability of the financial system. “When one moves to supervision, the viewpoint changes,” he said, adding that regulatory oversight is ultimately anchored in protecting the broader public interest, rather than individual institutional success. The Deputy Governor said supervision imposes tangible costs on banks, reflected in the size of compliance teams, investments in reporting systems and technology, audit requirements, and management bandwidth devoted to regulatory processes. A bank may have the required committees, policies, and reporting structures, but the effectiveness of these mechanisms remains the real test, he said. This includes whether risks are identified in time, credit is monitored rigorously, and governance frameworks are robust enough to challenge decision-making.