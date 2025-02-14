MFI loan disbursements may decline further for next couple of months

Disbursements in the microfinance segment in Karnataka may slow down further in the next couple of months amid the confusion following the promulgation of an ordinance by the state government, MFI executives said. The assets under management (AUM) of microfinance institutions (MFIs) in the state stood at Rs 60,000 crore at the end of March 2024, according to the Association of Karnataka Microfinance Institutions’ (AKMI) annual report for FY24. MFIs service over 10 million clients and employ over 36,000 staff, all of whom are from Karnataka. Senior MFI executives said the AUM has declined further as lenders moderated disbursements due to a rise in stress and regulatory steps, such as the hike in risk weights.

While the ordinance does not apply to Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-registered banks and MFIs, lenders remain cautious in conducting business as the industry awaits clarity on certain aspects of implementation, such as penal provisions and the role of the ombudsman, and as they focus on borrower communication. The effect would be a slowdown in business in the current and next month, they added. The Karnataka Microfinance (Prevention of Coercive Actions) Ordinance 2025 aims to protect borrowers from harassment by MFIs. It includes penal provisions, such as a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine as high as Rs 5 lakh for violations.