Moody's expects infra credit revival as RBI eases provisioning norms

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) final guidelines easing provisioning requirements for under-construction infrastructure projects are expected to revive credit growth in the sector, Moody’s Ratings said on Monday, as reported by Reuters.

On June 19, thereleased the final guidelines, which stated that lenders will need to set aside just 1 per cent of the loan amount as provisions during the construction phase for most projects, down from 5 per cent suggested in last year’s draft. For commercial real estate (CRE), the requirement is 1.25 per cent, and 1 per cent for CRE-Residential Housing (RH).

The new norms will come into effect from October 1, 2025.

Once a project becomes operational, provisioning drops to 0.4 per cent for most sectors, 0.75 per cent for CRE-RH, and 1 per cent for CRE, which either matches or improves on current norms, as earlier reported by Business Standard.

The RBI has also set minimum exposure limits for lenders and required proof of land availability before releasing funds. It has capped project deadline extensions at three years for infrastructure and two years for other projects.

Guidelines to ease uncertainty, revive funding appetite

The revised rules are intended to improve banks’ appetite for financing infrastructure projects, Moody's said.