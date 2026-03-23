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Mule networks remain difficult threat in loan frauds, scams: Report

Mule networks continue to drive frauds and scams, with operations turning transnational and causing heavy losses for Indian users, according to a Bureau report

Cash, money, debt, lending, loans, currency, rupee
Scams linked to cross-border sites in Southeast Asia cost Indian users Rs 8,500 crore in the first half of 2025 (H1 2025), involving phishing, job offers, and digital arrest schemes. (Representative Picture)
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 6:39 PM IST
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Mule networks remain a major driver of loan frauds and e-commerce scams, with operations increasingly turning transnational and concentrated in South and Southeast Asian regions such as Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos, even as domestic scam activity continues to rise, according to a report.
 
Nearly one in every two Indian enterprises identified mule networks as a structurally difficult threat, followed by social engineering at 33 per cent, a report by technology service platform Bureau shows.
 
The report added that fraud operations were not isolated incidents but coordinated rings operating across states like Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and adjoining areas. These areas combined scams such as social engineering, mule accounts, and payments fraud.
 
Scams linked to cross-border sites in Southeast Asia cost Indian users Rs 8,500 crore in the first half of 2025 (H1 2025), involving phishing, job offers, and digital arrest schemes.
 
The report added that synthetic identities, which combine real and fake credentials, were used to bypass verification.
 
Blended ones combined legitimate signals with fraud and were harder to detect. To bring some perspective, more than 75,000 synthetic accounts contributed to Rs 2,115 crore in losses in 2025. 
Industry Dominant fraud vectors Loss (in Rs crore)
Mule/Laundering pathways
  
Banking, NBFCs Account takeover,  new account fraud,  social engineering,  ATM/card skimming Banks: 12,250  NBFCs: 1,890
Multi-state  accounts, layered  fund transfers
  Fintech, payments UPI-linked fraud,  wallet hacking,  social engineering UPI: 805  Wallets: 1,420
Prepaid wallets,  multiple UPI accounts,  overseas transfers
  eCommerce  and  Marketplaces Account takeover,  promo abuse, fake  returns, gift card  scams 3150
Refunds, gift cards  converted via  intermediaries/P2P  wallets
  Digital  Lending Synthetic borrower  identities, fake  documentation,  loan stacking 2,115
Third-party wallets,  cash-out agents
  Source: Bureau  
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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 6:39 PM IST

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