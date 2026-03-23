RBI bought $2.5 billion in January on a net basis, shows bulletin

The Reserve Bank of India purchased $2.52 billion in the foreign exchange market on a net basis in January, marking its first such purchase in eight months, even as the rupee continued to face headwinds at the time.

The RBI purchased nearly $28 billion and sold $25.47 billion in January, the central bank said in its monthly bulletin released on Monday. In December, it sold a net $10 billion in the market.

The Indian rupee fell to its then-record low of 91.9875 on January 30, pressured by worries over a then-ongoing trade stalemate with the U.S. and persistent foreign outflows.