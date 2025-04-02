Home / Finance / News / NPCI appoints industry veteran Rajola as executive director of growth

NPCI appoints industry veteran Rajola as executive director of growth

Rajola will be responsible for driving the adoption of NPCI's payment solutions

NPCI
NPCI(Photo: Shutterstock)
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 8:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
 
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has appointed Sohini Rajola as the executive director – growth as part of the apex payments body’s leadership.
 
Rajola will be responsible for driving the adoption of NPCI’s payment solutions. She will lead product enhancement initiatives aligned with the body’s strategy and market needs, and oversee business development and go-to-market plans of the organisation.
 
Her responsibilities will also include managing strategic alliances and partnerships with banking institutions, fintech companies, government authorities, and regulatory institutions.
 
Before joining NPCI, Rajola was the Asia-Pacific regional head at Western Union and served as the digital banking head and cards head at Axis Bank.
 
“Sohini brings with her a wealth of experience in the payments and digital banking space. Her expertise will be invaluable in leading forward-thinking initiatives and driving innovative technical solutions to address both current and future market demands,” said Dilip Asbe, managing director and chief executive officer, NPCI.
 
Her appointment comes at a time when NPCI’s flagship product Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has scaled new heights in terms of the volumes processed.

Also Read

Premium

UPI outage hits transactions as year-end rush strains bank servers

UPI clocks new record in value and volume in March after dip in Feb

NPCI attributes fin year-end processing load for UPI transaction failures

Premium

ATM interchange fee hike puts spotlight on micro-ATMs, financial inclusion

UPI faces outage, NPCI reports intermittent technical issues with network

 
UPI transactions reached record highs in both value and volume in March 2025, clocking Rs 24.77 trillion and 19.78 billion transactions, respectively.
 
This marked a rise of 13 per cent in value and 14 per cent in volume over February, driven by a surge in year-end transactions, according to data from the NPCI.
 
This is the first time UPI value has crossed Rs 24 trillion and transactions have surpassed 19 billion since the system became operational in April 2016.
 
For the financial year 2024–25 (FY25), UPI transactions rose 30 per cent in value to Rs 260.56 trillion, up from Rs 199.96 trillion in FY24. Volume increased 42 per cent to 131.14 billion transactions compared with 92.48 billion in the previous year.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

G-sec yield drops 10 bps to 3-year low after RBI's bond buy plan

Indian cos raise Rs 58,000 cr in FY25 from overseas capital market

Premium

Govt appoints Sivasubramanian Ramann as the next PFRDA chirperson

Premium

Poonam Gupta: Deputy RBI governor's focus could be liquidity conundrum

UP Co-operative Bank outpaces commercial lenders in loans, advances

Topics :NPCIfinance sector

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story