LRS remittances rise 8.6% in April 2025 on travel, investment boost

Outward remittances under the Reserve Bank of India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) grew by 8.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in April 2025 from the year-ago period, on the back of healthy growth in international travel and investment.
The LRS was introduced in 2004, allowing all resident individuals to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction, or a combination of both, free of charge. In its initial phase, the scheme had a limit of $25,000, which was gradually revised.
According to the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin, remittances under the scheme stood at $2.5 billion in April 2025, 8.6 per cent more than $2.28 billion in April 2024.
In the reported month, remittances for international travel grew by 11.02 per cent Y-o-Y to $1.3 billion from $1.14 billion a year earlier. Remittances for the maintenance of close relatives inched up 1.6 per cent Y-o-Y to $397.97 million from $391.69 million in April 2024.
Also Read
Remittances for investment in equity or debt rose by 105.6 per cent Y-o-Y to $203.44 million, while those for deposits increased by 29.56 per cent Y-o-Y to $94.15 million. Remittances for the purchase of immovable property rose 92.71 per cent Y-o-Y to $44.69 million from $23.19 million.
On the other hand, remittances for medical treatment dropped 51.1 per cent Y-o-Y to $5.08 million, while those for overseas education declined by 21.4 per cent Y-o-Y to $163.6 million. The ‘gifts’ segment also recorded a fall of 6.51 per cent Y-o-Y to $290.9 million.
In FY25, India’s outward remittances under the LRS moderated by 6.85 per cent Y-o-Y to $29.56 billion, after rising to an all-time high of $31.73 billion in FY24, amid global uncertainty, muted domestic income growth and a high base effect.