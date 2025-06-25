Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 05:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
LRS remittances rise 8.6% in April 2025 on travel, investment boost

LRS remittances rise 8.6% in April 2025 on travel, investment boost

April 2025 outward remittances under the RBI's LRS rose 8.6 per cent YoY to $2.5 billion, but full-year outflows fell by 6.85 per cent amid global uncertainty and high base

Outward remittances fdi dollar currency note

Remittances for the maintenance of close relatives inched up 1.6 per cent Y-o-Y to $397.97 million from $391.69 million in April 2024

Aathira Varier
Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Outward remittances under the Reserve Bank of India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) grew by 8.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in April 2025 from the year-ago period, on the back of healthy growth in international travel and investment.
 
The LRS was introduced in 2004, allowing all resident individuals to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction, or a combination of both, free of charge. In its initial phase, the scheme had a limit of $25,000, which was gradually revised.
 
According to the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin, remittances under the scheme stood at $2.5 billion in April 2025, 8.6 per cent more than $2.28 billion in April 2024. 
 
 
In the reported month, remittances for international travel grew by 11.02 per cent Y-o-Y to $1.3 billion from $1.14 billion a year earlier. Remittances for the maintenance of close relatives inched up 1.6 per cent Y-o-Y to $397.97 million from $391.69 million in April 2024.

Remittances for investment in equity or debt rose by 105.6 per cent Y-o-Y to $203.44 million, while those for deposits increased by 29.56 per cent Y-o-Y to $94.15 million. Remittances for the purchase of immovable property rose 92.71 per cent Y-o-Y to $44.69 million from $23.19 million.
 
On the other hand, remittances for medical treatment dropped 51.1 per cent Y-o-Y to $5.08 million, while those for overseas education declined by 21.4 per cent Y-o-Y to $163.6 million. The ‘gifts’ segment also recorded a fall of 6.51 per cent Y-o-Y to $290.9 million.
 
In FY25, India’s outward remittances under the LRS moderated by 6.85 per cent Y-o-Y to $29.56 billion, after rising to an all-time high of $31.73 billion in FY24, amid global uncertainty, muted domestic income growth and a high base effect.
 

Topics : Outward Remittances LRS Remittances

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

