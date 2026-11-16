PhonePe, Google Pay trail smaller apps in RuPay credit card UPI features

PhonePe and Google Pay, the two largest apps on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), trail smaller rivals on RuPay credit card offerings on UPI, data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) shows.

The top two third-party apps processed 77.4 per cent of all UPI transactions in September, according to the latest available data. Apps such as Cred, HDFC Bank's app and Paytm led on RuPay-linked credit card payments on UPI across features such as biometric authentication, EMI conversions and AutoPay, respectively, in October.

The data comes at a time when sources in the industry believe larger players are not competing on RuPay credit cards on UPI, even as NPCI seeks to expand their adoption. RuPay credit cards are the only credit cards allowed to be linked to UPI.

In AutoPay, which covers recurring payments, PhonePe and Google Pay together held 22.8 per cent of RuPay credit card transaction volume on UPI in October. Paytm alone had 40 per cent, though its share of all UPI transactions in September was 8.1 per cent. More than half (54.7 per cent) of Cred’s RuPay credit card transactions on UPI of up to ₹10,000 were approved through biometric authentication, where users confirm a payment with a fingerprint or face scan instead of entering a UPI PIN, leading the segment. Credit-on-UPI fintech Kiwi and travel fintech Scapia processed 29.14 per cent and 26.28 per cent of all such transactions through biometrics, ranking second and third, respectively.