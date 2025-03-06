Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 08:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / DBS' outgoing CEO Piyush Gupta gets $13 million in 'Another Banner Year'

DBS' outgoing CEO Piyush Gupta gets $13 million in 'Another Banner Year'

Gupta received a cash bonus of S$6.6 million, which took his pay package to S$17.6 million ($13.2 million), from S$11.2 million a year ago when he took a pay cut due to digital banking glitches

Piyush Gupta, DBS Group outgoing CEO

Total compensation for senior management, including Piyush Gupta, rose to S$93.8 million, an increase from 2023

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Chanyaporn Chanjaroen
 
DBS Group Holdings Ltd. raised Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta’s total remuneration for 2024 by 56 per cent, citing the bank’s record profits, standout wealth business and strengthened technology. 
Gupta received a cash bonus of S$6.6 million, which took his pay package to S$17.6 million ($13.2 million), from S$11.2 million a year ago when he took a pay cut due to digital banking glitches, according to the bank’s annual report released on Thursday. On top of this package, the bank’s board also granted him a special recognition award of S$2.5 million.  
The hefty payout reflects Gupta’s contribution during his 15-year tenure under which DBS’s profit and share price soared. The Singapore-based lender has unveiled multi-billion-dollar payout schemes for investors. Tan Su Shan, his deputy, will take over from him on March 28.
 
 
Total compensation for senior management, including Gupta, rose to S$93.8 million, an increase from 2023 when the executives also took accountability for the digital disruptions.
 
DBS posted an 11 per cent increase in its 2024 net income at S$11.4 billion, the highest ever, with return on equity at 18 per cent, a performance the lender described as “another banner year” in its report. 
 

More From This Section

PremiumFMCG distributors file petition with CCI against qcom players

FMCG distributors file petition with CCI against Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart

Premiummerger and acquisition (M&A)

MCA looks to simplify M&A rules, seeks inputs from other ministries

Tesla

Elon Musk's Tesla enters Indian market with showroom in Mumbai's BKC

PSMC 'working' to bring semiconductor fab construction companies to India

PSMC 'working' to bring semiconductor fab construction companies to India

Sterlite technologies

Goldman Sachs Asset exits Sterlite Tech, sells 2.13% stake for Rs 84 crore

Topics : DBS Piyush Gupta DBS Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVESA vs NZ LIVE SCOREStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayVivo T4x launch TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon