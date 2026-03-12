Razorpay unveils AI platform to automate payment operations for businesses

Razorpay unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI) platform aimed at reshaping how businesses build and manage payment infrastructure, introducing what it called the world’s first Agent Studio built on Anthropic’s Claude Agent Software Development Kit (SDK) at its FTX 2026 event. The company also launched an agentic experience layer designed to simplify onboarding, payment integration and operational management for online merchants.

“Businesses don’t just need more software anymore — they need intelligence that can act. With the launch of the world’s first Agent Studio for payments, we’re enabling companies to deploy AI agents that can understand and monitor their revenue flows, resolve payment issues, and unlock insights across billions of transactions in real time,” said Harshil Mathur, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Razorpay, at the FTX event. “Our goal is simple: let businesses focus on growth while payments work in the background for them. I believe this is the beginning of a new operating layer for businesses, where intelligent agents work alongside teams to make financial operations faster, smarter, and more autonomous.”

Commenting on the partnership, Irina Ghose, managing director, Anthropic India, said: “Razorpay’s work with Claude shows how AI agents can address real commerce challenges — recovering revenue, resolving disputes, and predicting cash flow. It is a great example of what AI can do when it is embedded into the operating fabric of business.” What new AI products did Razorpay introduce? The firm introduced an artificial intelligence product suite at the FTX 2026 event, including an AI-native Agent Studio designed to help businesses manage online payment operations. Built on the Claude Agent SDK from Anthropic, the platform functions as a marketplace of AI agents that merchants can deploy to automate tasks such as recovering abandoned carts, responding to payment disputes, managing failed subscriptions and forecasting cash flows. The company said the tools aim to reduce the manual work involved in running digital commerce operations.

How do Razorpay’s AI agents work? Razorpay said its AI agents can automatically intervene when customers abandon a purchase, using the context of the transaction to initiate a voice or message conversation and encourage completion of the payment. The agents can also connect with platforms such as Shopify, Shiprocket and WhatsApp to access transaction and customer data across systems. Razorpay said businesses can also create custom agents using a no-code tool that allows them to define tasks in plain language, enabling automated actions such as payment follow-ups, dispute responses and cash-flow management. What is the agentic experience platform?

The firm also introduced an Agentic Experience Platform, an AI layer built with Anthropic’s Claude technology that allows businesses to manage payment operations through natural-language commands rather than traditional dashboards and forms. The platform includes tools for faster onboarding, automated reconciliation and simplified payment integrations. Razorpay said businesses can complete onboarding by submitting basic details such as PAN and website information, reconcile settlements by uploading financial records, and integrate payment systems through AI coding or no-code environments, reducing processes that once took hours to minutes. How is Razorpay expanding AI-driven payments? The company is expanding its push into AI-driven payments, building on earlier demonstrations of “agentic payments” developed with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and OpenAI, and later extended through collaboration with Anthropic.