RBI cuts repo rate by 50 bps to 5.5%, changes policy stance to neutral

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the repo rate by a larger-than-expected 50 basis points on Friday, a third consecutive reduction, and changed the monetary policy stance to “neutral” from “accommodative” as muted inflation provided space for policymakers to focus on supporting economic growth.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which consists of three RBI officials and three external members, cut the repo rate to 5.50 per cent. It cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 100 basis points to 3 per cent, adding to already surplus liquidity.

“The MPC decided to front load the rate cut to support growth,” said RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra in his monetary policy statement. The reduction in CRR is expected to infuse Rs 2.5 trillion of primary liquidity in the banking system by the end of November, he said.