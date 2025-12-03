Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 09:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / RBI MPC December 2025 meeting: When and where to watch rate decision live

RBI MPC December 2025 meeting: When and where to watch rate decision live

Economists believe that the six-member committee will maintain the status quo on its stance at the December policy meeting

Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra during a press conference in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. Sanjay Malhotra delivered Monetary Policy Statement

Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra | Photo: PTI

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPCs) December meeting outcome on Friday. The address will be followed by a press conference at noon, which will be available on the same platforms.

When does the MPC meeting take place?

The upcoming meeting is scheduled for December 3-5. The last MPC meeting for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) will take place on February 4-6, 2026.

Where to watch RBI Governor's address?

Malhotra's address will be streamed live on the RBI's YouTube channel, X account, and its official website at 10 am on Friday. 
 
You can also follow live updates of the RBI's policy announcement and other updates on Business Standard.  ALSO READ | 8% GDP growth in may evince pause in RBI's MPC December review
 

What to expect from Dec MPC meeting?

Economists believe that the six-member committee will maintain the status quo on its stance in the December policy meeting. According to a poll conducted by Business Standard, most economists expect the MPC to keep the repo rate unchanged on the back of strong gross domestic product (GDP) growth. Seven out of twelve respondents said no rate cut will be announced on Friday.

GDP continued its strong momentum in the July-September quarter (Q2) of FY26, rising 8.2 per cent, sharply higher than the 5.6 per cent growth recorded in the same quarter last financial year.
 
Even the retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), cooled to 0.25 per cent in October due to record-low food prices and the impact of the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) cuts, which eased prices across several sectors.  
 
The domestic rate-setting committee kept the repo rate unchanged at its previous two meetings, following a 50-basis point cut in June. Economists said that the December policy, framed against the backdrop of resilient growth and extremely low inflation, turned the decision into a close call between a cut and a pause.

October 2025 MPC meeting

In its October meeting, the rate-setting body unanimously voted to keep the policy repo rate at 5.5 per cent and retain the neutral stance, which had been shifted from ‘accommodative’ during the June MPC meeting.
 
The committee also revised its growth forecast for FY26 upward to 6.8 per cent while lowering the inflation forecast to 2.6 per cent.

Why is monetary policy meeting important?

The MPC meeting is held bi-monthly to decide the interest rates, and project inflation and growth estimates. The repo rate, the interest rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks, directly impacts consumers because when the repo rate rises, banks often increase loan interest rates, making EMIs for home, car, or personal loans more expensive. On the other hand, a lower repo rate can reduce borrowing costs but may also lead to lower interest on savings and fixed deposits.

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

