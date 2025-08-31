Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 08:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / RBI Deputy Governor Rao flags off a walkathon on cyber security awareness

RBI Deputy Governor Rao flags off a walkathon on cyber security awareness

The Bankers' Club, Chandigarh, organized a walkathon on Cyber Security Awareness at Sukhna Lake here on Sunday which was flagged off by Rao

M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy governor, RBI

According to an official statement here, Rao said that while counterfeit currency circulation is minimal, the public must continue to use the "look, touch, and feel" method to verify notes.

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 8:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao on Sunday emphasized that banking services, including digital platforms, are designed for public convenience and must be used responsibly.

The Bankers' Club, Chandigarh, organized a walkathon on Cyber Security Awareness at Sukhna Lake here on Sunday which was flagged off by Rao.

Rao noted that such physical initiatives, alongside RBI's online campaigns, are highly effective in spreading awareness.

According to an official statement here, Rao said that while counterfeit currency circulation is minimal, the public must continue to use the "look, touch, and feel" method to verify notes.

With growing adoption of digital payments, reliance on cash is declining, ensuring safer and more secure transactions.

 

Also Read

external commercial borrowing, ECB, dollar

Net ECB inflows rise to $4.6 billion in Apr-Jun 2025, shows RBI data

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Monetary transmission of a different kind: Road map for borrowing successpremium

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Private capex likely to rise 21.5% to ₹2.67 trn in FY26: RBI article

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank shareholders reject promoter bid for two board nominees

GDP

Economy spurts 7.8% in Q1 FY26 as manufacturing, agri, services shine

The walkathon event witnessed enthusiastic participation from bankers across the region, who came together to spread awareness on safe banking and responsible digital practices, the statement said.

Rao congratulated the banking fraternity for their commitment to cyber safety through such outreach campaigns.

The event was also attended by Executive Directors from RBI along with Vinod Kumar Arya, Chief General Manager, NABARD (Haryana); Nivedita Tiwari, Chief General Manager, NABARD (Punjab); Krishan Sharma, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India; Lalit Taneja, General Manager, Punjab National Bank; and zonal managers of several other institutions.

The Bankers' Club is a forum of senior bankers in Chandigarh and includes members from RBI, NABARD, SBI, PNB, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and other banks represented by senior officers at the Deputy General Manager level and above.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi records 32.1 deg C as heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast for Monday

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Red alert for extremely heavy rain in 4-6 Himachal districts till Tuesday

India Post

India Post suspends all US-bound mail services over new tariff rules

President Droupadi Murmu

President Murmu on three-day visit to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu from Monday

maratha, quota, maratha protest

Maratha quota stir enters third day as protesters march to Mumbai landmarks

Topics : RBI Cyber fraud Online transaction cybersecurity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup LiveStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon