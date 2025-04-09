RBI MPC Meeting 2025 LIVE: RBI likely to cut rates again as US tariffs raise growth concerns

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will announce its latest policy decision today, with analysts expecting another 25-basis-point cut in the repo rate. The central bank will also publish its Monetary Policy Report (MPR), which will outline its economic outlook and policy approach. This is the first MPC meeting for the 2025-26 financial year (FY26). Since October 2024, the RBI has been gradually easing policy through rate cuts, stance adjustments, liquidity support, and flexible exchange rate management. After holding the repo rate steady at 6.5 per cent since February 2023, the RBI lowered it to 6.25 per cent in February 2025—the first cut in nearly five years.
What is the RBI MPC?
The MPC of the RBI meets every two months to decide on key policy measures, primarily the benchmark interest rates. Its decisions are guided by factors such as inflation, liquidity conditions, and overall economic outlook. The committee has six members—three from the RBI, including the Governor who chairs the meetings, and three external members appointed by the central government for a four-year term.
What does an RBI rate cut mean?
Lower rates are aimed at boosting economic activity by encouraging spending and investment. If the RBI goes ahead with another rate cut, it would mark a total reduction of 100 basis points in 2025, including the cut announced in February. This would likely lead to lower interest rates on home, car, and personal loans—making borrowing cheaper for both consumers and businesses.
8:25 AM
MPC likely to cut rate by 25 basis points in April meet: BS Poll
All the 10 respondents of the Business Standard poll stated that the Monetary policy committee (MPC) is expected to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points, after a similar reduction in February.
8:18 AM
RBI likely to cut rates in April MPC meet: UBS
Citing a sharper-than-expected decline in inflation and improved liquidity conditions, Swiss investment bank UBS said it expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut interest rates in April.
7:59 AM
RBI MPC Meet Live: What happened in the previous MPC meeting
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), led by new Governor Sanjay Malhotra, had reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25% in the last meeting.
7:52 AM
RBI MPC Meet: March inflation likely to remain below projections
India’s retail inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eased to 3.61% in February, down from 4.26% in January. This is the first time in seven months that inflation has dropped below the Reserve Bank of India's 4% target. The February reading was also lower than the 3.98% forecast in a Reuters poll. Economists expect March inflation to remain below the RBI’s projections.
7:37 AM
RBI stance may shift to 'accommodative' after remaining 'neutral'
The RBI has maintained a ‘neutral’ stance, though some analysts now argue that a shift to an ‘accommodative’ stance may be appropriate. A neutral stance gives the RBI the flexibility to raise or lower interest rates depending on macroeconomic conditions. In contrast, an accommodative stance indicates the central bank’s intent to lower rates further to stimulate economic activity and improve the transmission of rate cuts to lending and deposit rates.
7:31 AM
RBI's likely 25 bps rate cut seen as non-event amid tariff war concerns
The RBI’s expected rate cut may not significantly impact the markets, as broader global concerns—particularly the fallout from escalating trade tensions led by the United States—continue to dominate investor sentiment.
7:07 AM
RBI' post-policy press conference at 12:00 pm today
Reserve Bank of India(RBI) Monetary Policy Committee(MPC) will hold a post-policy press conferene at 12:00 pm today, where policy concerns will be addressed.
7:00 AM
RBI Governor Malhotra to give Monetary Policy Statement at 10:00 am today
The Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra will give his Monetary Policy statement live at 10:00 am today.
6:36 AM
RBI expected to ease rates further in first FY26 policy decision
