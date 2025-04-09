RBI MPC Meeting 2025 LIVE: RBI likely to cut rates again as US tariffs raise growth concerns

What does an RBI rate cut mean?

Lower rates are aimed at boosting economic activity by encouraging spending and investment. If the RBI goes ahead with another rate cut, it would mark a total reduction of 100 basis points in 2025, including the cut announced in February. This would likely lead to lower interest rates on home, car, and personal loans—making borrowing cheaper for both consumers and businesses.

The MPC of the RBI meets every two months to decide on key policy measures, primarily the benchmark interest rates. Its decisions are guided by factors such as inflation, liquidity conditions, and overall economic outlook. The committee has six members—three from the RBI, including the Governor who chairs the meetings, and three external members appointed by the central government for a four-year term.