Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 12:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Concerned about tariff impact on growth more than inflation: RBI Governor

Concerned about tariff impact on growth more than inflation: RBI Governor

During the post-Monetary Policy press conference, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the central bank lowered the growth forecast primarily because of the tariff-related uncertainties

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra addressing the post-Monetary Policy press conference on Wednesday, April 9. (Screengrab/RBI live stream)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday said that more than inflation, the central bank is concerned about the impact of US tariffs on growth.
 
During the post-Monetary Policy press conference, Malhotra said the RBI lowered the growth forecast primarily because of the tariff-related uncertainties. "More than inflation, we are concerned about tariff impact on growth," he said. 
Earlier today, the RBI's bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to lower its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for 2025-26 (FY26) to 6.5 per cent from 6.7 per cent. The inflation projection was also lowered to 4 per cent from 4.2 per cent, keeping it within the target range of 2-6 per cent.
 
 
The MPC also cut interest rates for a second consecutive time and signalled more easing to come as it sought to bolster the economy. Governor Malhotra hinted at another reduction in key policy rate by changing the central bank's monetary stance to 'accomodative' from 'neutral,' which may further lower EMIs for consumers.
 
"The recent trade tariff related measures have exacerbated uncertainties clouding the economic outlook across regions, posing new headwinds for global growth and inflation," he said while announcing the decisions made by the MPC. "Amidst this turbulence, the US dollar has weakened appreciably; bond yields have softened significantly; equity markets are correcting; and crude oil prices have fallen to their lowest in over three years." Under these circumstances, central banks are navigating cautiously, with signs of policy divergence across jurisdictions, reflecting their own domestic priorities. 

Impact of US tariffs much less on India: RBI Governor 

 
Speaking about Trump's tariffs, Governor Malhotra said the impact of tariff hike is much less on India than other nations. "We have comparative advantage," said the Governor. 
  On Wednesday, the reciprocal tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump on April 2, including a 26 per cent levy on Indian exports to the US, came into effect. Trump has repeatedly accused India of running large trade surpluses with the US.  

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI cuts repo rate further by 25 bps to 6%; a look at key policy rates

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 6%, lowers FY26 GDP growth forecast to 6.5%

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI MPC today: When and where to watch Governor Sanjay Malhotra's speech

money, financial, cash, rupee

Rupee opens 19 paise lower at 86.45/$; RBI MPC's rate decision in focus

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI MPC may cut repo rate again: Key terms, projections and what to expect

Topics : Sanjay Malhotra RBI RBI MPC Meeting Trump tariffs BS Web Reports bi-monthly monetary policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiRBI Cuts Repo RatesRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon