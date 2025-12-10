RBI proposes full disclosure of forex transaction costs for retail users

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked authorised dealers to disclose full details of transaction costs, including remittance fees, foreign exchange rates, and currency conversion charges, associated with foreign exchange cash, tom, and spot contracts offered to retail users, in a draft circular issued late Tuesday.

What is the timeline for feedback on the RBI’s draft circular?

Feedback on the draft circular on transaction costs for foreign exchange transactions can be submitted by January 9, 2026.

What disclosures will authorised dealers have to provide under the draft?

According to the draft, while offering foreign exchange cash, foreign exchange tom (where a currency trade is settled the next business day), and foreign exchange spot contracts to retail users, authorised dealers would be required to provide a breakdown of the total transaction cost, covering all relevant fees and charges.