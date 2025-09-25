Home / Finance / News / RBI makes two-factor authentication mandatory for digital payments by 2026

RBI makes two-factor authentication mandatory for digital payments by 2026

RBI has mandated two-factor authentication for all digital payments from April 2026, with guidelines allowing biometrics, tokenisation and risk-based checks alongside OTPs

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
The guidelines also mandate card issuers to validate the additional factor of authentication (AFA) in non-recurring cross-border card-not-present (CNP) transactions whenever requested by the overseas merchant or acquirer.
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 7:22 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mandated two factors of authentication for all types of digital payments in the country from April 1, 2026, to strengthen transaction security.
 
As per the RBI, at least one form of authentication for a transaction must be dynamically created or proven. This means the proof of possession of this authentication should be unique to that transaction.
 
According to the new guidelines, authentication measures include password, SMS-based one-time password (OTP), passphrase, PIN, card hardware, software token, fingerprint, or other biometrics (device-native or Aadhaar-based).
 
Currently, authentication for digital payments relies largely on SMS-based OTPs. Under the new rules, additional measures including biometrics can be implemented.
 
However, the RBI clarified that the new rules do not call for the discontinuation of SMS-based OTPs as an authentication factor.
 
“All digital payment transactions in India are required to meet the norm of two factors of authentication. While no specific factor was mandated for authentication, the digital payments ecosystem has primarily adopted SMS-based OTP as the additional factor,” the RBI said. 
 
The authentication factors should be such that compromise of one does not affect the reliability of the other.
 
“The guidelines focus on encouraging the introduction of new factors of authentication by leveraging technological advancements. Issuers may adopt additional risk-based checks beyond the minimum two-factor authentication based on the fraud risk perception of the underlying transaction,” the RBI added.
 
The guidelines also mandate card issuers to validate the additional factor of authentication (AFA) in non-recurring cross-border card-not-present (CNP) transactions whenever requested by the overseas merchant or acquirer.
 
“The recently released AFA directions strike an important balance between consumer security and innovation. We truly appreciate the regulator’s consideration of industry feedback. The clarity and flexibility provided will enable issuers and payment players to embrace next-generation tools like biometrics, tokenisation and contextual risk checks,” said Vishwas Patel, chair, Payments Council of India, and joint managing director, Infibeam Avenues.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Non-bank funding offsets bank credit slowdown in 2024-25: RBI Bulletin

CBDT extends due date for FY25 tax audit report filing to October 31

India's resilience stands out amid global uncertainty, says FM Sitharaman

Digital payments jump to ₹11 trillion on first day of new GST rates

Hidden data abroad? Corporate law now lets tax officers access it fully

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBI PolicyDigital PaymentsOnline payments

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story