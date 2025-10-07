Home / Finance / News / Rebuilding trust, regaining biz momentum key priorities for IndusInd Bank

Rebuilding trust, regaining biz momentum key priorities for IndusInd Bank

The private sector lender is also looking to enhance productivity through innovations in areas such as fintech

IndusInd Bank
premium
During the July–September quarter, IndusInd Bank’s loan and deposit books declined on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis.
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 10:54 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rebuilding trust with stakeholders and regaining business momentum while building a profitable business along with a balanced franchise are the priorities of the new IndusInd Bank management.
 
The private sector lender is also looking to enhance productivity through innovations in areas such as fintech.
 
“Rebuilding trust with stakeholders, regaining business momentum, building a profitable business and balanced franchise, and unlocking productivity through fintech innovations are some of the key areas of focus for the bank's management,” a highly placed source said.
 
Following the resignation of Sumant Kathpalia in April after lapses in accounting practices, the bank appointed a new managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), Rajiv Anand, who assumed charge in late August. Anand was earlier the deputy managing director at Axis Bank, from where he superannuated.
 
During the July–September quarter, IndusInd Bank’s loan and deposit books declined on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. In Q2, the bank’s loan book fell 8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3.27 trillion, while deposits declined 5 per cent to ₹3.89 trillion. The bank’s loan and deposit books fell 2 per cent sequentially.
 
The bank recently appointed Viral Damania as its chief financial officer (CFO).
  In Q1, IndusInd Bank reported a 72 per cent Y-o-Y decline in net profit to ₹604 crore, due to higher provisions for retail loans and lower income from both core and non-core operations. The bank had reported a loss of ₹2,329 crore in Q4FY25 as it substantially ramped up provisions and reversed incorrectly booked revenue and income entries linked to accounting discrepancies in the derivatives and microfinance segments discovered in Q4. 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI announces draft norms for transition to expected credit loss framework

Govt aims to complete IDBI Bank stake sale before FY26-end: M Nagaraju

Premium

UIDAI may authorise Aadhaar-based face authentication for big transactions

Central, state co-op banks brought under ambit of RBI's Ombudsman scheme

General, health insurers post muted growth in September after GST revamp

Topics :IndusInd Bankprivate sector

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story