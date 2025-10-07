Rebuilding trust, regaining biz momentum key priorities for IndusInd Bank

Rebuilding trust with stakeholders and regaining business momentum while building a profitable business along with a balanced franchise are the priorities of the new IndusInd Bank management.

The private sector lender is also looking to enhance productivity through innovations in areas such as fintech.

“Rebuilding trust with stakeholders, regaining business momentum, building a profitable business and balanced franchise, and unlocking productivity through fintech innovations are some of the key areas of focus for the bank's management,” a highly placed source said.

Following the resignation of Sumant Kathpalia in April after lapses in accounting practices, the bank appointed a new managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), Rajiv Anand, who assumed charge in late August. Anand was earlier the deputy managing director at Axis Bank, from where he superannuated.