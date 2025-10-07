Govt aims to complete IDBI Bank stake sale before FY26-end: M Nagaraju

The Government of India is confident of completing the stake sale in IDBI Bank before the end of the current financial year (FY26), said M Nagaraju, secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, on Tuesday.

Currently, the government holds a 45.48 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, while state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) owns 49.24 per cent. Together, they plan to sell a 60.7 per cent stake in the lender. The disinvestment process was first announced in 2022.

Nagaraju said the government is also on track to carry out divestments in other state-run banks through offer-for-sale mechanisms within the same timeframe.

Phased stake sale in five public sector banks planned The government plans to offload up to 20 per cent of its stake in five public sector banks over the next four years to comply with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI’s) requirement that listed companies maintain a minimum public shareholding of 25 per cent. The five banks targeted for phased disinvestment are Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, and Punjab and Sind Bank. In each of these institutions, the government plans to gradually reduce its stake to below 75 per cent.