RSS-backed BMS demands higher social security limits from government

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has demanded an increase in the ceiling limits of the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI), and a substantial rise in the minimum pension amount, in a meeting with the Union minister for labour and employment, Mansukh Mandaviya.

The BMS, which is the labour wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), also sought the labour ministry’s intervention regarding the government’s proposed initial public offering plans for regional rural banks (RRBs).

“Responding to the problem of IPO in the regional rural banks (RRBs), which is pending before the chief labour commissioner (Central), the minister has assured the delegation that he will speak with the finance minister to resolve this issue,” said a statement by BMS.

Currently, under the EPF, contributions are payable on a maximum wage ceiling of Rs 15,000. Meanwhile, the wage ceiling for ESI is Rs 21,000 per month. Additionally, the BMS has asked the government to raise the bonus ceiling limits and the gratuity entitlement limit from 15 to 30 days. On January 5, the Supreme Court directed the central government and the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to take a decision on revising the wage ceiling under the Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme (EPFS) within four months. The wage ceiling has been unchanged for the past 11 years. The BMS has also demanded that the Indian Labour Conference (ILC) be convened at the earliest possible date. The last ILC was held in 2015, and trade unions have been demanding that the next one be conducted since then.