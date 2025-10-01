Home / Finance / News / RBI to introduce risk-based deposit insurance premiums, says Malhotra

RBI to introduce risk-based deposit insurance premiums, says Malhotra

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra unveiled 22 steps to strengthen banking resilience, simplify forex rules, enhance credit flow, and push rupee internationalisation alongside deposit insurance reforms

Sanjay Malhotra
During his address, Malhotra also announced 22 additional measures aimed at strengthening the resilience and competitiveness of the banking sector and improving credit flow. (Photo:Reuters)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 12:17 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday proposed reforms in deposit insurance to incentivise sound risk management by banks. While announcing the monetary policy decision, Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the RBI plans to introduce risk-based deposit insurance premiums. This will allow banks with higher credit ratings to lower their costs.
 
The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) has operated the deposit insurance scheme since 1962, under which all banks pay a uniform premium of 12 paise for every ₹100 of deposits. 
 
Noting that this system does not differentiate between strong and weak banks, Malhotra said the RBI plans to implement a risk-based premium model, under which financially sound banks will pay lower premiums, helping them save costs. The new system is set to take effect from the next financial year.

Additional reforms

During his address, Malhotra also announced 22 additional measures aimed at strengthening the resilience and competitiveness of the banking sector, improving credit flow and ease of doing business, simplifying foreign exchange processes, enhancing consumer satisfaction, and promoting the internationalisation of the rupee.
 
In addition to insurance reforms, the central bank plans to expand acquisition finance to broaden lending opportunities. Malhotra announced that the ceiling on lending against listed debt securities will be removed, and initial public offering (IPO) financing limits will be raised from ₹10 lakh to ₹25 lakh per person.
 
According to the RBI, these steps will ensure effective risk management, provide greater flexibility, and promote responsible lending.
 

October MPC meet

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee on Wednesday kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent and maintained the policy stance at ‘neutral’. The committee also revised its growth forecast for FY26 upward to 6.8 per cent while lowering the inflation forecast to 2.6 per cent.
 
 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI MPC presser LIVE: Growth revised downwards due to higher tariffs, says Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.5%, revises GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI to allow banks to finance M&A of domestic corporates: Guv Malhotra

RBI withdraws bank-NBFC overlap rule, easing concerns for major lenders

RBI MPC meet: What stayed the same, what changed in October policy review

Topics :RBIRBI MPC Meetingbank depositsRBI GovernorBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story