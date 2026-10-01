UPI volume dips 1.8% in September ahead of MDR rollout on October 15

Amid concerns among traders over the introduction of merchant discount rate (MDR) from October 15, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) monthly transactions declined 1.8 per cent to 24.07 billion in September from a record 24.51 billion in August.

In value terms, transactions declined 1.5 per cent to ₹29.37 trillion from ₹29.82 trillion during the same period, according to data shared by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Thursday.

On an average day, Indians made 802 million UPI payments worth ₹97,913 crore, both the highest ever. This was also the first time daily UPI payments crossed 800 million.

“This rise came from the start of the festive season. Ganesh Chaturthi fell in mid-September this year, and people began spending on the festivities. From April to August, the money moving through UPI each day had stayed at around ₹96,000 crore even as the number of payments grew, because most new payments were small. In September, the extra payments people made were bigger than usual, which lifted the daily value clearly above that level,” said Reeju Datta, co-founder, Cashfree.

The data comes amid concerns raised by trade bodies over the introduction of MDR on select UPI transactions. UPI transactions had been free of charge for the past six years. The NPCI has now introduced an MDR structure for select UPI payments, effective October 15. Peer-to-peer (P2P) UPI transactions will not attract any fee, while peer-to-merchant transactions above ₹2,000 will attract a 0.40 per cent fee, capped at ₹300. Datta said the MDR would not materially affect UPI volumes or value, as UPI would still remain cheaper than cards and has become a habit for consumers because of its convenience. Payments to small vendors, classified as P2PM (peer-to-peer merchant), will also remain free of MDR.

P2PM merchants are small vendors receiving up to ₹1 lakh a month through UPI, a category that particularly benefits businesses in rural and semi-urban areas. September UPI transactions grew 23 per cent in volume and 18 per cent in value compared with the same period last year. “As we enter the festive season, this momentum is likely to translate into greater digital payment activity as consumers increasingly turn to UPI for purchases across both online and offline channels,” said Deepak Chand Thakur, managing director and chief executive officer, NPST. Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transactions slipped more than 1.7 per cent to 354 million in September from 360 million in August.

In value terms, IMPS transactions rose to ₹7.06 trillion from ₹7.04 trillion during the same period. The number of IMPS transactions in September declined 10 per cent compared with the same month last year, but their value increased 18 per cent. The number of daily IMPS transactions increased from 11.61 million in August to 11.80 million in September. This translated into a daily transaction value of ₹23,530 crore in September, up from ₹22,701 crore in August. Aadhaar-Enabled Payment System (AePS) transactions declined 8 per cent during the month to 95.78 million in September. Transaction value also fell 9 per cent to ₹23,734 crore from ₹26,035 crore in August.