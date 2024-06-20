Home / Finance / Personal Finance / 2 out of 5 Indians say savings key goal of financial planning: Report

2 out of 5 Indians say savings key goal of financial planning: Report

People older than 30 likely to save almost 25% of their monthly income and those younger save only 10-15%

saving
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 11:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
More than 70 per cent of people earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly say they are “actively” saving, according to a survey on Indians financial practices.

As many as 51 per cent of those earning less than Rs 30,000 say they are making savings, said Moneyview’s report ‘Savings Index 2024’ report. The survey was conducted among 5,000 respondents of various income levels in Tier-I, Tier-II, and Tier-III cities. As many as two out of five respondents said saving is as a key financial goal. As many as 63 per cent of respondents said they make monthly saving.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Respondents older than 30 said they save almost 25 per cent of their monthly income and those younger saved 10-15 per cent.

Individuals earning less than Rs 25,000 allocate nearly half of their total income for household expenses, a quarter to pay loan installments and 10 per cent for savings and investments. Those earning more than Rs 25,000 spend 35 per cent on household expenses, 15 per cent on loan installments and between 25 per cent to 35 per cent for savings and investments.

Around 75 per cent of respondents had specific saving goals, with future property acquisition ranking highest at 21 per cent, followed by education, emergency funds, marriage expenses, and children’s education.

Lower-income groups opt for safer options like savings accounts and those who have higher incomes favoured fixed deposits, insurance, and mutual funds.

"The findings underscore the importance of savings in achieving financial security and realising personal aspirations. As we observe diverse saving behaviour across income groups and demographics, it's evident that tailored financial solutions are essential to meet the evolving needs of the consumers," said Prasanth Naidu, chief marketing officer of Moneyview.

Also Read

Sunil Chhetri retires: List of all goals scored in international football

Union Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why is it important?

Govt to conduct digital crop survey across India using AI to assess acreage

Investors should sync tax savings with goals and cash flow needs

77% low-income households saw no income increase in the past 5 yrs: Report

4,300 millionaires likely to move out of India in 2024, UAE top destination

Beyond Goa, Shimla: Here are India's emerging workation paradise hotspots

US inheritance tax threatens HNI investors: Can GIFT City be a solution?

Deceased's tax dues: Heir's liability capped at value of inheritance

Star Health deploys AI face tool to assist in health assessment

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :savingsPersonal Finance Financial planning

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story