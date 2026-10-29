3% DA hike: How much will your monthly salary rise? Check calculations

A 3-percentage-point increase in dearness allowance (DA) will raise the monthly salary component of central government employees by an amount equal to 3 per cent of their basic pay. For an employee drawing basic pay of Rs 18,000, this translates into an additional Rs 540 a month, while someone with basic pay of Rs 50,000 will receive Rs 1,500 more.

The revision, announced on October 28, increases dearness relief (DR) for central government pensioners. The decision is expected to benefit 4.8 million employees and 6.8 million pensioners, according to a report by Mint.

The revised DA rate is expected to rise from 60 per cent to 63 per cent of basic pay. The actual increase in take-home salary, however, will depend on applicable deductions and other salary components.

How much will your salary increase after the 3 per cent DA hike? The additional DA is calculated on basic pay, not on the total salary or the existing DA amount. Employees with higher basic pay will therefore receive a larger increase in rupee terms. The following calculations assume that the existing DA rate is 60 per cent and the revised rate is 63 per cent. Basic pay per month DA at 60% DA at 63% Monthly increase Rs 18,000 Rs 10,800 Rs 11,340 Rs 540 Rs 25,500 Rs 15,300 Rs 16,065 Rs 765 Rs 30,000 Rs 18,000 Rs 18,900 Rs 900 Rs 35,400 Rs 21,240 Rs 22,302 Rs 1,062 Rs 40,000 Rs 24,000 Rs 25,200 Rs 1,200 Rs 44,900 Rs 26,940 Rs 28,287 Rs 1,347 Rs 50,000 Rs 30,000 Rs 31,500 Rs 1,500 Rs 56,100 Rs 33,660 Rs 35,343 Rs 1,683 Rs 67,700 Rs 40,620 Rs 42,651 Rs 2,031 Rs 1,00,000 Rs 60,000 Rs 63,000 Rs 3,000

These figures represent the additional DA before deductions. They do not indicate an equivalent increase in the employee's entire take-home salary. How is the DA hike calculated? Under the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) pay structure, DA is calculated as a percentage of basic pay. The formula is: Additional monthly DA = Basic pay × 3 ÷ 100 For an employee drawing basic pay of Rs 35,000, the calculation would be as follows: Basic pay: Rs 35,000 Existing DA at 60 per cent: Rs 21,000 Revised DA at 63 per cent: Rs 22,050 Additional monthly DA: Rs 1,050 Additional DA over 12 months: Rs 12,600, assuming the rate remains unchanged throughout the period.

The increase applies to the DA component alone. House rent allowance (HRA), transport allowance and other salary components are separate. Employees should not calculate the 3 per cent increase on their gross salary, as this would overstate the benefit. Will employees receive DA arrears from July 2026? The revised rate is effective from July 1, 2026. Eligible employees are therefore entitled to arrears for the period between the effective date and the implementation of the revised payment, subject to the government's payment arrangements. For example, an employee with basic pay of Rs 18,000 would be entitled to an additional Rs 540 for every eligible month.