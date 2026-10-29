3% DA hike: How much will your monthly salary rise? Check calculations
Centre's revision is expected to raise DA from 60% to 63% of basic pay, with arrears payable from July 1, 2026.Amit Kumar New Delhi
A 3-percentage-point increase in dearness allowance (DA) will raise the monthly salary component of central government employees by an amount equal to 3 per cent of their basic pay. For an employee drawing basic pay of Rs 18,000, this translates into an additional Rs 540 a month, while someone with basic pay of Rs 50,000 will receive Rs 1,500 more.
The revision, announced on October 28, increases dearness relief (DR) for central government pensioners. The decision is expected to benefit 4.8 million employees and 6.8 million pensioners, according to a report by Mint.
The revised DA rate is expected to rise from 60 per cent to 63 per cent of basic pay. The actual increase in take-home salary, however, will depend on applicable deductions and other salary components.
How much will your salary increase after the 3 per cent DA hike?
The additional DA is calculated on basic pay, not on the total salary or the existing DA amount. Employees with higher basic pay will therefore receive a larger increase in rupee terms.
The following calculations assume that the existing DA rate is 60 per cent and the revised rate is 63 per cent.
|Basic pay per month
|DA at 60%
|DA at 63%
|Monthly increase
|Rs 18,000
|Rs 10,800
|Rs 11,340
|Rs 540
|Rs 25,500
|Rs 15,300
|Rs 16,065
|Rs 765
|Rs 30,000
|Rs 18,000
|Rs 18,900
|Rs 900
|Rs 35,400
|Rs 21,240
|Rs 22,302
|Rs 1,062
|Rs 40,000
|Rs 24,000
|Rs 25,200
|Rs 1,200
|Rs 44,900
|Rs 26,940
|Rs 28,287
|Rs 1,347
|Rs 50,000
|Rs 30,000
|Rs 31,500
|Rs 1,500
|Rs 56,100
|Rs 33,660
|Rs 35,343
|Rs 1,683
|Rs 67,700
|Rs 40,620
|Rs 42,651
|Rs 2,031
|Rs 1,00,000
|Rs 60,000
|Rs 63,000
|Rs 3,000
These figures represent the additional DA before deductions. They do not indicate an equivalent increase in the employee's entire take-home salary.
How is the DA hike calculated?
Under the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) pay structure, DA is calculated as a percentage of basic pay.
The formula is:
Additional monthly DA = Basic pay × 3 ÷ 100
For an employee drawing basic pay of Rs 35,000, the calculation would be as follows:
Basic pay: Rs 35,000
Existing DA at 60 per cent: Rs 21,000
Revised DA at 63 per cent: Rs 22,050
Additional monthly DA: Rs 1,050
Additional DA over 12 months: Rs 12,600, assuming the rate remains unchanged throughout the period.
The increase applies to the DA component alone. House rent allowance (HRA), transport allowance and other salary components are separate. Employees should not calculate the 3 per cent increase on their gross salary, as this would overstate the benefit.
Will employees receive DA arrears from July 2026?
The revised rate is effective from July 1, 2026. Eligible employees are therefore entitled to arrears for the period between the effective date and the implementation of the revised payment, subject to the government's payment arrangements.
For example, an employee with basic pay of Rs 18,000 would be entitled to an additional Rs 540 for every eligible month.
If four months of arrears are payable, the amount would be Rs 2,160. An employee with basic pay of Rs 50,000 would receive Rs 6,000 for the same four-month period.
The final arrears will depend on the number of eligible months and the official implementation and payment schedule. Employees should check the relevant government order or their department's salary communication for confirmation of the amount and payment date.