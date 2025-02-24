45% of young Indians prefer stocks as primary investment choice: Survey

A recent survey has highlighted the ongoing shift in investment trends among young Indians. The revelations in latest Investor Behaviour Index (IBI, 2025), released by StockGro in collaboration with 1Lattice, show the growing preference for stock market investments, the rising demand for financial education, and the increasing role of digital platforms in shaping investor behaviour.

Key findings

According to the nationwide survey of 50,000 respondents, 81 per cent have invested in the stock market, demonstrating a high-level of participation. A striking 45 per cent of young Indians (under 35) now consider stocks their primary investment choice, indicating a shift away from traditional savings instruments. This trend is largely driven by increased financial awareness, better access to investment tools, and a growing appetite for long-term wealth creation.

However, despite this enthusiasm, knowledge gaps persist. The survey found that 42 per cent of non-investors cite a lack of financial understanding as the main reason for avoiding the stock market.

Additionally, 44 per cent of aspiring investors seek step-by-step guidance, and 38 per cent prefer bite-sized online video courses, underscoring the growing demand for structured financial education.

Digital platforms reshaping investing habits

The IBI 2025 report highlights the crucial role digital platforms play in democratising investments. An impressive 68 per cent of respondents now prefer digital platforms for investing and learning. AI-powered insights, real-time data, and virtual trading experiences have significantly reduced entry barriers, making investing more accessible to beginners. Nearly 49.6 per cent of first-time investors prefer practicing with virtual money before transitioning to real investments, reflecting a cautious and informed approach to wealth creation.

Women in investing

Despite the overall rise in stock market participation, the report highlights a stark gender disparity. Only 10.1 per cent of identified investors in the survey were women. However, optimism remains, as 34 per cent of women respondents plan to increase their exposure to equity markets in the coming year. The findings emphasise the importance of targeted financial literacy initiatives for women, with one-on-one mentoring, group workshops, and personalised investment guidance emerging as the most preferred learning methods.

Challenges

While investor confidence is on the rise, concerns about market volatility persist. About 51 per cent of respondents expressed fears regarding potential market crashes. Additionally, 36 per cent of active investors have less than one year of experience, pointing to a surge in new market entrants who require structured guidance. Notably, 41 per cent of non-investors indicated they would start investing immediately if they received free initial guidance, reinforcing the critical need for accessible financial education.

Commenting on the findings, Ajay Lakhotia, Founder & CEO of StockGro, stated, “The Investor Behaviour Index 2025 highlights a remarkable transformation in India’s retail investment landscape. With young investors leading the shift towards equities and education-first digital platforms, the need for financial literacy has never been more urgent.”

“The Indian stock market has seen a surge in participation, with 40 per cent of investors under 30 years old and 1 in 4 new investors being a woman. Equity investments are increasingly being recognised as a means of wealth creation and passive income. This report provides invaluable insights into the evolving investor mindset and underscores the need for continuous financial education to sustain market growth,” said Amar Choudhary, CEO of 1Lattice.

Expanding beyond metros

The survey captured responses from diverse investor demographics, with 60 per cent hailing from metropolitan cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, while 40 per cent represented tier-2 and tier-3 cities. The growing penetration of digital investment tools in smaller cities underscores the expanding financial inclusion beyond urban centres. Notably, 78.5 per cent of respondents expressed eagerness to enhance their understanding of the stock market, reaffirming the need for ongoing financial education initiatives.

The future of investing in India

The IBI 2025 findings suggest a rapidly evolving investment landscape, marked by increased stock market participation, a surge in digital learning, and greater inclusivity across geographies.