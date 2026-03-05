Can tenants claim ownership after decades of occupancy? SC clarifies

The Supreme Court has reaffirmed a core principle of tenancy law, ruling that decades of occupation do not grant a tenant ownership rights over a rented property.

The court, in Jyoti Sharma v. Vishnu Goyal, ordered the eviction of tenants and directed them to pay rent arrears from January 2000 until possession of the shop is handed back to the landlord’s family.

The dispute is about a shop that was rented in 1953 and for which tenants stopped paying rent in 2000 but continued to occupy the premises. The landlord’s daughter-in-law sought eviction citing rent default and the need to expand the family’s sweets business.

Long tenancy does not create ownership Legal experts say the ruling reinforces the principle that tenancy is based on permission, not ownership. “Recently, the Supreme Court in Jyoti Sharma v. Vishnu Goyal categorically observed that a tenant cannot become the owner of a rented property by claiming adverse possession, regardless of how long the tenancy may have continued,” said Shiv Sapra, partner at Kochhar & Co., a law firm. Sapra added that paying rent recognises the landlord-tenant relationship. “It reflects the permissive foundation on which the landlord has allowed the tenant to use the property, and therefore cannot be misused to challenge the landlord’s ownership merely on the basis of long possession.”

The court also clarified that tenants who entered a property through a rent deed cannot later dispute the landlord’s ownership. “The Supreme Court ruled that a tenant who gets possession of a property through a rent deed and pays rent for decades cannot later challenge the landlord’s ownership,” said Karan Sharma, partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. He noted that the court also directed recovery of rent for more than 25 years, reinforcing that landlords can recover long-pending dues where tenants have defaulted. Why probate of a Will matters The case also involved a Will through which the landlord had transferred the shop to his daughter-in-law.