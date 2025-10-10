Amitabh Bachchan buys 3 land parcels in Alibaug worth ₹6.6 cr

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has purchased three adjoining land parcels in Alibag, Raigad, for a total of ₹6.6 crore, according to property registration data accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

As per official documents, the deals were registered on October 7, 2025, with the properties located in The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) Alibag Phase 2 — a premium gated development by HOABL Landbuild Pvt Ltd.

The transaction details show that the three plots, spread across a total area of 9,557 sq. ft, were bought for a combined agreement value of ₹6,59,65,828, with a total stamp duty payment of ₹39.58 lakh.

Individual Plot Details Plot No. 96 Location: HOABL Alibag Phase 2, Alibag, Raigad

Agreement Value: ₹2,78,96,841

Stamp Duty: ₹16,74,000

Area: 4,047 sq. ft Plot No. 97 Location: HOABL Alibag Phase 2, Alibag, Raigad

Agreement Value: ₹1,92,06,587

Stamp Duty: ₹11,52,500

Area: 2,776 sq. ft Plot No. 98 Location: HOABL Alibag Phase 2, Alibag, Raigad Agreement Value: ₹1,88,62,400

Stamp Duty: ₹11,32,000

Area: 2,734 sq. ft Industry analysts note that Alibag’s appeal has grown due to its improved connectivity via the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), proximity to South Mumbai, and the growing trend of weekend homes among affluent buyers. Soon after Kriti Sanon bought a 2,000 sq ft plot in the same Alibaug project, titled Sol de Alibaug. Earlier this year in September, Actor Kartik Aaryan purchased a 2,000 square feet plot in Alibaug project for Rs 2 crore, making him the latest celebrity to purchase a property in the House of Abhinandan Lodha's project Chateau de Alibaug. The Bachchan family owns multiple properties, including the bungalows Jalsa, Prateeksha, and Janak, all situated in Mumbai's upscale Juhu neighborhood. Recently, Bachchan and his wife gifted their bungalow, Prateeksha, to their daughter Shweta Nanda, the report said. Last year Amitabh Bachchan had reporetedly purchased a land parcel in Alibaug, spread over a quarter of an acre from The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) for over Rs 10 crore.Industry analysts note that Alibag’s appeal has grown due to its improved connectivity via the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), proximity to South Mumbai, and the growing trend of weekend homes among affluent buyers.

At the time Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman of HoABL, said in a statement, “We’re delighted to welcome Kartik to the HoABL family. Our Chateau de Alibaug was the first branded land development in Alibaug. His investment reflects the rapidly growing resonance of Alibaug as preferred location for Mumbaikars to build spacious and luxurious homes, as also seen previously with investments from Mr. Bachchan, Kriti Sanon and many renowned business owners and corporate CXOs. Alibaug has rapidly evolved from a quiet coastal town into one of India’s most premium housing destinations, driven by its unique blend of natural beauty, lifestyle appeal, growing infrastructure support and rising demand for high quality living.”