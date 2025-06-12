Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Andhra Govt to transfer Rs 15,000 per student to mothers starting June 12

Andhra Govt to transfer Rs 15,000 per student to mothers starting June 12

Talliki Vandanam scheme promises to disburse Rs 15,000 per student annually as part of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's election promise

money, financial, cash, rupee
money, financial, cash, rupee
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 11:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Andhra Pradesh will disburse Rs 8,745 crore on Thursday under a direct benefit scheme for mothers of school students.
 
The scheme called Talliki Vandanam promises Rs 15,000 per student annually and it is part of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s election promise and a pillar of his administration’s "Super Six" agenda. The rollout is expected to cover 6.7 million students, according to news agency PTI.
 

What is Talliki Vandanam

According to a press release cited by PTI, the scheme offers financial support to mothers of children enrolled in school. The amount of Rs 15,000 is intended to ease the cost of education and encourage school attendance.
 
On June 12, the state government will begin direct benefit transfers (DBT) of these funds into the bank accounts of beneficiaries. This date also marks one year since the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led coalition returned to power.
 

Who will benefit?

Eligible beneficiaries include students enrolled in Class 1 to Intermediate First Year (equivalent to 11th standard).
 
The funds will be disbursed once school admissions are completed and data is verified, the state government said.
 
However, there is still uncertainty about whether the transfer pertains to the academic year 2024–25 or 2025–26, as the official release did not clarify this detail.
 

Part of a larger welfare push

 
Talliki Vandanam is among several welfare initiatives promised by Naidu during the 2024 election campaign under the “Super Six” umbrella. Others include:
 
  • Rs 1,500 monthly aid for every woman aged 19 to 59 years 
  • Free bus travel for women across Andhra Pradesh
 
As many as 2 million job opportunities or a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000
 
According to the PTI report, the Chief Minister referred to the rollout as a “special gift for mothers” to coincide with the coalition government's first anniversary in office.
 

What should beneficiaries do?

Mothers of students should ensure their bank account details are correctly linked with the school and education department records. Once school admissions are completed, the funds will be automatically transferred through DBT to the linked accounts.
 
This initiative reflects the state government’s growing emphasis on education-linked welfare and is likely to have a significant financial impact on low- and middle-income families in Andhra Pradesh.
 
(With agency inputs)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Homes under Rs 50 lakh vanish as Tier 2 housing supply shrinks 35% in Q1

Premium

A good racket: How India is courting Pickleball, 'game of the people'

How a cyber scam from India fooled foreigners - CBI recovers Rs 3 crore

Visa for Rs 45 lakh: CBI busts French Embassy racket preying on Punjabis

Premium

Deferred annuity plans: Ensure retirement income with guaranteed return

Topics :Andhra Pradesh governmentschemeBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story