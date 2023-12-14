Insurance for all by 2047: Insurers call for MF-style ad blitz & a rethink

Life insurance remains a sunrise sector in India with low penetration, large protection, and pension gap, and a massive growth opportunity over the next decade — this was the consensus view of heads of life insurance companies, including R Doraiswamy, managing director (MD) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, Anup Bagchi, MD and chief executive officer (CEO) of ICICI Prudential Life, Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO of HDFC Life, Naveen Tahilyani, MD and CEO, Tata AIA Life, and Mahesh Balasubramanian, MD of Kotak Mahindra Life. These discussions took place at the Life Insurance CEOs panel at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit. Edited excerpts:

Is the insurance industry ready to take up the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of