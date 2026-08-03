Bank holidays in August: Branches to stay shut on these key dates

If you have a cheque to deposit, documents to submit or any branch-related banking work planned this month, it may be worth checking the holiday calendar first.

August 2026 has several bank holidays, including Independence Day, Onam, Raksha Bandhan and regional festivals, which will keep bank branches closed on different dates across states.

While digital banking services such as UPI, internet banking, mobile banking and ATMs are expected to remain available, physical bank branches will not operate on notified holidays.

Since holiday dates vary from one state to another, customers should verify the schedule applicable to their city before visiting a branch.

Apart from festival holidays, banks across the country also remain closed on all Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays, in line with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday norms. Why checking the holiday calendar matters Many banking services can be completed online, but several transactions still require a branch visit. These include: Depositing or collecting high-value cheques

Submitting KYC or account-related documents

Accessing locker facilities

Processing demand drafts and certain cash transactions

Completing documentation for loans and other banking services Planning such work in advance can help customers avoid delays, particularly around long holiday weekends.

Nationwide bank holiday in August Banks across India will remain closed on: August 15 (Saturday): Independence Day Since the national holiday falls on a Saturday, bank branches across all states and Union Territories will remain shut. State-wise bank holidays in August 2026 In addition to weekly offs, several states will observe regional holidays during the month. August 4 (Tuesday) Tripura: Ker Puja August 8 (Saturday) Sikkim: Tendong Lho Rum Faat August 13 (Thursday) Manipur: Patriot's Day August 19 (Wednesday) Tripura: Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur

August 25 (Tuesday) Kerala, Andhra Pradesh: Milad-Un-Nabi / First Onam / Milad-i-Sherif August 26 (Wednesday) Banks will remain closed in several states, including: Delhi Maharashtra Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu Telangana Andhra Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Bihar Jharkhand Chhattisgarh Uttarakhand Manipur Jammu and Kashmir (Jammu and Srinagar) The holiday is being observed for Id-E-Milad (Baravafat/Milad-un-Nabi) and Thiruvonam, depending on the state. August 28 (Friday) Banks will remain closed in selected states, including: Gujarat

Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Uttarakhand Himachal Pradesh Sikkim Kerala Jammu and Kashmir (Jammu and Srinagar) The holidays are being observed for festivals such as Raksha Bandhan, Pang-Lhabsol, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, Ayyankali Jayanthi and the Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi, depending on the state. Which cities will be affected? Customers in major banking centres such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Patna, Ranchi, Bhopal, Lucknow, Dehradun and Srinagar will see branch closures on one or more of the above dates, depending on the local holiday calendar. Meanwhile, cities such as Agartala, Gangtok and Imphal will have additional closures for state-specific festivals.

Will online banking services work? Yes. Even when bank branches are closed, most digital banking services are expected to remain operational. Customers can continue to use: UPI for payments Mobile banking apps Internet banking ATMs for cash withdrawals and deposits (where available) Debit and credit cards IMPS, NEFT and RTGS, subject to system availability and settlement timelines However, transactions that require manual processing by bank staff may be completed only on the next working day. Weekly bank holidays in August Besides festival-related closures, banks will remain closed nationwide on: