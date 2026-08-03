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Bank holidays in August: Branches to stay shut on these key dates

Branch closures vary by state this month. Check the August 2026 bank holiday calendar before planning any banking work

RBI
| Image: Bloomberg
Amit Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 12:41 PM IST
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If you have a cheque to deposit, documents to submit or any branch-related banking work planned this month, it may be worth checking the holiday calendar first.
 
August 2026 has several bank holidays, including Independence Day, Onam, Raksha Bandhan and regional festivals, which will keep bank branches closed on different dates across states.
 
While digital banking services such as UPI, internet banking, mobile banking and ATMs are expected to remain available, physical bank branches will not operate on notified holidays.
 
Since holiday dates vary from one state to another, customers should verify the schedule applicable to their city before visiting a branch.
 
Apart from festival holidays, banks across the country also remain closed on all Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays, in line with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday norms.
 

Why checking the holiday calendar matters

 
Many banking services can be completed online, but several transactions still require a branch visit. These include:
 
  • Depositing or collecting high-value cheques
  • Submitting KYC or account-related documents
  • Accessing locker facilities
  • Processing demand drafts and certain cash transactions
  • Completing documentation for loans and other banking services
 
Planning such work in advance can help customers avoid delays, particularly around long holiday weekends.
 

Nationwide bank holiday in August

 
Banks across India will remain closed on:
   
August 15 (Saturday): Independence Day
 
Since the national holiday falls on a Saturday, bank branches across all states and Union Territories will remain shut.
 

State-wise bank holidays in August 2026

 
In addition to weekly offs, several states will observe regional holidays during the month.
 
August 4 (Tuesday)
   
Tripura: Ker Puja
   
August 8 (Saturday)
   
Sikkim: Tendong Lho Rum Faat
   
August 13 (Thursday)
   
Manipur: Patriot's Day
   
August 19 (Wednesday)
   
Tripura: Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur
   
August 25 (Tuesday)
   
Kerala, Andhra Pradesh: Milad-Un-Nabi / First Onam / Milad-i-Sherif
   
August 26 (Wednesday)
   
Banks will remain closed in several states, including:
   
Delhi
 
Maharashtra
 
Karnataka
 
Kerala
 
Tamil Nadu
 
Telangana
 
Andhra Pradesh
 
Uttar Pradesh
 
Madhya Pradesh
 
Bihar
 
Jharkhand
 
Chhattisgarh
 
Uttarakhand
 
Manipur
 
Jammu and Kashmir (Jammu and Srinagar)
 
The holiday is being observed for Id-E-Milad (Baravafat/Milad-un-Nabi) and Thiruvonam, depending on the state.
 
August 28 (Friday)
   

Banks will remain closed in selected states, including:

 
Gujarat
 
Rajasthan
 
Uttar Pradesh
 
Madhya Pradesh
 
Uttarakhand
 
Himachal Pradesh
 
Sikkim
 
Kerala
 
Jammu and Kashmir (Jammu and Srinagar)
 
The holidays are being observed for festivals such as Raksha Bandhan, Pang-Lhabsol, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, Ayyankali Jayanthi and the Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi, depending on the state.
 

Which cities will be affected?

 
Customers in major banking centres such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Patna, Ranchi, Bhopal, Lucknow, Dehradun and Srinagar will see branch closures on one or more of the above dates, depending on the local holiday calendar.
 
Meanwhile, cities such as Agartala, Gangtok and Imphal will have additional closures for state-specific festivals.
 

Will online banking services work?

 
Yes. Even when bank branches are closed, most digital banking services are expected to remain operational. Customers can continue to use:
 
UPI for payments
 
Mobile banking apps
 
Internet banking
 
ATMs for cash withdrawals and deposits (where available)
 
Debit and credit cards
 
IMPS, NEFT and RTGS, subject to system availability and settlement timelines
 
However, transactions that require manual processing by bank staff may be completed only on the next working day.
 

Weekly bank holidays in August

 
Besides festival-related closures, banks will remain closed nationwide on:
 
All Sundays: August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30
 
Second Saturday: August 8
 
Fourth Saturday: August 22
 
As August includes a mix of national, regional and weekend holidays, customers planning time-sensitive banking work should complete branch visits on working days to avoid last-minute inconvenience.
 
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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 12:40 PM IST

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