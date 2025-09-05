Senior citizens get higher returns on fixed deposits (FDs), with several banks offering interest rates upwards of 8 per cent. According to data from Paisabazaar.com, small finance banks (SFBs) have the most attractive rates.
SFBs FD rates in September
- Slice Small Finance Bank – 8.5 per cent (18 months, special tenure)
- ESAF Small Finance Bank – 8.1 per cent (444 days)
- Utkarsh Small Finance Bank – 8.15 per cent (2–3 years)
- Suryoday Small Finance Bank – 8.4 per cent (5 years)
- Jana Small Finance Bank – 8 per cent (3–5 years)
- Equitas Small Finance Bank – 7.9 per cent (888 days)
- AU Small Finance Bank – 7.6 per cent (2–3 years)
- Ujjivan Small Finance Bank – 7.95 per cent (2 years)
- Unity Small Finance Bank – 7.25 per cent (501 days–5 years)
Private sector banks
Several private sector banks are offering competitive rates in the 7-8 per cent range.
Private banks’ rates
- SBM Bank India – 8 per cent (5 years)
- Jammu & Kashmir Bank – 7.8 per cent (888 days)
- RBL Bank – 7.7 per cent (2–3 years)
- YES Bank – 7.75 per cent (3–5 years)
- Bandhan Bank – 7.7 per cent (2–3 years)
- DCB Bank – 7.7 per cent (special tenures)
- IDFC First Bank – 7.5 per cent (450 days–2 years)
- IndusInd Bank – 7.5 per cent (1–2 years)
- Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank – around 7.1–7.35 per cent
Public sector banks
Public sector banks are more conservative, though a few offer rates close to private peers.
Public sector banks FD rates in September
- Central Bank of India – 7.5 per cent (2,222–3,333 days)
- Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India – 7.1 per cent (special schemes)
- Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank 7.2 to 7.25 per cent (various tenures)
- Canara Bank – 7 per cent (444 days)
Foreign banks FD rates
Rates at foreign banks remain modest.
- Standard Chartered Bank – 7.1 per cent (1year - 370 days)
- Deutsche Bank – 7 per cent (above 1 year - 2 years)
- HSBC – 6 per cent (601 to 699 days-48 months to 60 months)
FD Rates for super senior citizens
Some banks extend additional benefits to depositors aged 80 and above:
- Punjab National Bank – extra 0.3 per cent
- RBL Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India – extra 0.25 per cent
- Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, Canara Bank – extra 0.1 per cent
For those relying on interest income, shopping around for the best FD rates can make a significant difference. While small finance banks currently offer the most attractive returns, depositors should weigh risks, deposit insurance cover, and liquidity needs before locking in funds.