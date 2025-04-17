Banks & HFCs start slashing home loan rates as repo rate dips to 6%,

The Reserve Bank of India ’s (RBI’s) rate setting panel decided to cut the repo rate by another 25 basis point bringing it down to six per cent this month. This move was aimed at boosting the economy and encouraging people to spend and invest more especially in sectors like housing.

Following this, many banks have lowered their home loan interest rates, giving relief to borrowers and making it easier for new buyers to take loans.

So what is the new interest rate regime? Which banks are offering loans at attractive rates? These rates vary depending on the borrower's profile.

Public sector banks

Central Bank of India -- 7.85 per cent to 9.45 per cent.

Union Bank of India -- 7.85 per cent to 10.40 per cent.

State Bank of India --- 8 per cent and 9.15 per cent.

Punjab National Bank -- 8.05 per cent to 9.85 per cent.

Indian Overseas Bank -- 7.90 per cent onwards.

Below is the curated list of interest rates offered by various public sector banks:

Name of Lender Loan Amount (Rs) Upto 30 Lakh Above 30 & Upto 75 Lakh Above 75 Lakh PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS State Bank of India 8.00-9.15 8.00-9.15 8.00-9.15 Bank of Baroda 8.40-10.40 8.40-10.40 8.40-10.65 Union Bank of India* 7.85-10.25 7.85-10.40 7.85-10.40 Punjab National Bank 8.05-9.85 8.00-9.75 8.00-9.75 Bank of India 8.00-10.35 8.00-10.35 8.00-10.60 Canara Bank** 8.00-10.75 7.95-10.65 7.90-10.65 UCO Bank*** 8.30 onwards 8.30 onwards 8.30 onwards Bank of Maharashtra 7.85-10.65 7.85-10.65 7.85-10.65 Punjab and Sind Bank 8.05-11.25 8.05-11.25 8.05-11.25 Indian Overseas Bank 7.90 onwards 7.90 onwards 7.90 onwards Indian Bank 8.25-9.65 8.25-9.65 8.25-9.65 Central Bank of India 7.85-9.45 7.85-9.45 7.85-9.45

*Extra interest rate concession of 0.05% to borrowers opting for insurance policy and extra 0.10% on green home projects. **0.05% interest rate concession for balance transfer/ready to move proposals, Govt./PSUs/Top Corp. employees and salary account holders. ***Additional concession of 0.10% for takeover loans. Rates as of 16th April 2025 Source: Paisabazaar.com

Private sector banks

Karur Vysya Bank -- 8.45 per cent to 11.40 per cent.

Federal Bank -- 8.55 per cent.

City Union Bank -- 9.85 per cent to 15.45 per cent.

CSB Bank -- 10.11 per cent onwards.

Below is the curated list of interest rates offered by various private sector banks:

PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS Kotak Mahindra Bank 8.65 onwards 8.65 onwards 8.65 onwards ICICI Bank 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards Axis Bank 8.75-12.80 8.75-12.80 8.75-9.65 HSBC Bank 8.40 onwards 8.40 onwards 8.40 onwards South Indian Bank 8.50 onwards 8.50 onwards 8.50 onwards Karur Vysya Bank 8.45-11.40 8.45-11.40 8.45-11.40 Karnataka Bank 8.94-11.06 8.94-11.06 8.94-9.59 Federal Bank 8.55 onwards 8.55 onwards 8.55 onwards Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 8.60-9.80 8.60-9.80 8.60-9.80 Bandhan Bank 8.91-15.00 8.91-13.08 8.91-13.08 RBL Bank 9.00 onwards 9.00 onwards 9.00 onwards CSB Bank 10.11-11.84 10.11-11.84 10.11-11.84 HDFC Bank Ltd. 8.70 onwards 8.70 onwards 8.70 onwards City Union Bank 10.05-15.45 9.85-15.45 9.85-13.75

Housing finance companies

LIC Housing Finance -- 8.25 per cent onwards.

Bajaj Housing Finance -- 8.25 per cent onwards.

PNB Housing Finance -- 8.55 per cent onwards.