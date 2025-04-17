Car loans become cheaper: Here is what's various lenders are offering

Car loans are set to become cheaper as lenders rework their offers after the Reserve Bank of India on April 9 announced a 25-basis-point (bps) cut in the repo rate, reducing it from 6.25 per cent to 6 per cent.

If you have your eye on a high-end SUV or a budget hatchback, understanding loans and payment installments can help you in financial planning. What follows is a list of new car loan rates and terms of leading banks.

New Car Loan Rates

Indian Overseas Bank offers interest rates starting at 8.15 per cent, translating to equated monthly installment (EMI) of Rs 10,174 onwards for a loan amount of Rs 5 lakh over a tenure of 5 years.

Canara Bank offers interest rates between 8.20 per cent and 12.20 per cent; it will mean EMIs ranging from Rs 10,186 to Rs 11,173 for a loan of Rs 5 lakh over 5 years.

Bank of Maharashtra offers interest rates between 8.20 per cent and 12.50 per cent, it will mean EMIs ranging from Rs 10,186 to Rs 11,249 for a Rs 5 lakh loan over 5 years.

Also Read

Punjab National Bank offers interest rates from 8.35 per cent to 10.20 per cent, translating to EMIs ranging between Rs 10,222 and Rs 10,673 for a Rs 5 lakh loan over 5 years.

UCO Bank offers interest rates between 8.35 per cent and 11.00 per cent, which translates to EMIs from Rs 10,222 to Rs 10,871 for a Rs 5 lakh loan over 5 years.