Budget narrows SGB tax tax-free status: Check investments still exempt

SGBs are government-backed securities linked to the price of gold. Some investors prefer them over physical gold because of safety, interest income, and tax efficiency at maturity.

SGBs purchased later from the secondary market will no longer qualify for tax-free capital gains at maturity.

The annual interest earned on SGBs continues to remain taxable as income, as before.

This means investors who bought SGBs through stock exchanges or from other holders may now face a tax bill on gains at redemption.

Investment options that still enjoy zero tax

Even with the SGB change, some traditional small savings and retirement products continue to offer full tax exemption across contribution, accrual and withdrawal stages.

Public Provident Fund