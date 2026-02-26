Builder-buyer agreements fairer now, yet buyers must scrutinise fine print

The Supreme Court (SC) in Parsvnath Developers Ltd vs Mohit Khirbat has ruled that builders cannot use one-sided clauses in builder–buyer agreements (BBAs) to cap compensation for delayed possession. Upholding the powers of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), the court said statutory consumer protections override restrictive terms in BBAs, and homebuyers remain entitled to fair and reasonable compensation. The ruling also underlines that real estate contracts cannot dilute remedies available under consumer protection law or the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (Rera). For buyers facing long possession delays, the judgment comes as a major relief.