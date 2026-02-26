Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Builder-buyer agreements fairer now, yet buyers must scrutinise fine print

Builder-buyer agreements fairer now, yet buyers must scrutinise fine print

Do not skip crucial provisions of the agreement that have a bearing on your interests

The Supreme Court criticised RERAs for failing homebuyers, set aside a High Court stay, and allowed Himachal Pradesh to shift the RERA headquarters from Shimla to Dharamshala | Illustration: Binay Sinha
premium
Supreme Court rules builders can’t cap compensation through one-sided buyer agreements, reinforcing consumer and Rera protections for delayed home possession. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Sanjeev Sinha New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 4:55 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Supreme Court (SC) in Parsvnath Developers Ltd vs Mohit Khirbat has ruled that builders cannot use one-sided clauses in builder–buyer agreements (BBAs) to cap compensation for delayed possession. Upholding the powers of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), the court said statutory consumer protections override restrictive terms in BBAs, and homebuyers remain entitled to fair and reasonable compensation. The ruling also underlines that real estate contracts cannot dilute remedies available under consumer protection law or the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (Rera). For buyers facing long possession delays, the judgment comes as a major relief.
 
Key flaws in earlier BBAs 
Older BBAs often left buyers with little bargaining power. “They imposed steep penalties on buyers for payment delays but offered minimal compensation for delayed possession, with vague timelines and wide force majeure clauses enabling prolonged delays. Developers could unilaterally alter plans, increase area, and levy extra charges, while refund and dispute terms remained restrictive,” says Asha Kiran Sharma, partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys. 
A clear imbalance in bargaining power prevailed. “Cancellation clauses were often harsh, allowing significant forfeitures. Possession was sometimes offered without essential occupancy or completion certificates. Courts frequently intervened to protect homebuyers,” says Vivek Agarwal, co-founder and chief technology officer, Square Yards. 
How Rera reshaped BBAs
 
Rera has pushed builders towards more structured, transparent and equitable BBAs. “It created parity in interest payable by both buyer and developer for default, restricted unilateral change of plans without the consent of two-thirds allottees, and required 70 per cent of project funds to be kept in a separate account,” says Sharma.
 
State-prescribed model agreements have curbed one-sided clauses. Rera tightened norms regarding project registration, detailed disclosures (of specifications, payment schedule and possession date), and barred builders from collecting more than 10 per cent of the cost before a registered agreement for sale is signed. “It restricts unilateral changes to layout, provides statutory remedies for delay, including refund with interest, and imposes a five-year defect liability,” says Agarwal.
 
Standard agreement format
 
Rera requires the agreement for sale to follow a prescribed model format under state Rera rules. This agreement can be executed only after the project has been registered. “While minor state-level variations exist, the format standardises key terms — carpet area, possession date, payment schedule, interest payment for delay, refund rights, defect liability and force majeure,” says Sharma. She adds that one-sided clauses have been curbed to protect homebuyers.
 
Must builders follow Rera format?
 
State Rera prescribes a standard agreement for sale format, which builders must follow. Developers may make limited project-specific changes, but they cannot dilute statutory protections or insert clauses that curb buyers’ rights. “Any term contrary to Rera or consumer law will not stand legal scrutiny. The SC’s recent ruling reinforces that contractual freedom cannot be used to insert one-sided terms that undermine consumer protection law,” says Shankey Agrawal, partner, BMR Legal.
 
Key points to watch out for in BBA
 
Buyers should check provisions related to the possession timeline and any grace period, compensation for delay, cancellation charges, price escalation, force majeure, and the builder’s obligations on approvals and amenities. “Watch out for clauses that impose heavy penalties on buyers but limit the developer’s liability. While Rera offers protection, the agreement ultimately governs outcomes on the ground,” says Agrawal.
 
Mistakes to avoid
 
Many buyers sign quickly to avoid losing the unit, without verifying Rera registration or approvals. They also treat terms as non-negotiable and overlook clauses that govern delays, cancellation, refunds and exit rights, while focusing mainly on price and location. “The biggest mistake is treating the agreement as a formality — when it ultimately determines the buyer’s rights if things go wrong,” says Agrawal.
 
Buyers should read the agreement with the assumption that timelines can slip and disputes can arise. “Many focus on price and amenities but overlook delay clauses, grace periods, force majeure, compensation and exit terms — provisions that matter most if timelines slip. The judgment underscores that a BBA is not untouchable; the law prevails, and buyers must sign with diligence, not just optimism,” says Viren Mehta, founder and director, ElitePro Infra, a real estate and investment consultant.
 
The writer is a Delhi-based independent journalist
 
Key takeaways from judgement
 
· Delay in possession amounts to deficiency in service; homebuyers can seek Consumer Protection Act remedies
  · Compensation is wide: includes not just pecuniary loss but also mental agony/harassment
  · Relief for delay can go beyond interest to include rebate, litigation costs, etc. as incidental/ancillary Section 14 relief
  · Subsequent purchasers can claim for deficiency; compensation rights run with the allotment (unless expressly barred)
  · No forced possession without occupancy certificate; its non-availability is deficiency in service
 
Source: Copy of SC judgement

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fund review: Mirae Asset ELSS Tax Saver Fund

Rs 50,000 monthly retirement income may need over Rs 1 cr in savings: Study

High-value transaction not disclosed? Tax officials may still spot it

Delhi expands Ayushman cover to widows, disabled people: Check details

$113 bn campus: Higher education is India's newest high-yield asset class

Topics :Supreme CourtYour moneyPersonal Finance RERAReal Estate

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story