Cap your SIF exposure at 10-15 per cent, commit to a three-year horizon

Read the Investment Strategy Information Document (ISID) carefully. “Sebi caps short exposure at 25 per cent of net asset value (NAV) but sets no minimum, meaning a fund can technically run zero short positions and still carry the ‘long-short’ label. Confirm how actively the strategy is actually being deployed before you invest,” says Gadhvi.

Investors should check the fund’s mandate, such as equity or hybrid, as it determines volatility. “One strategy may use derivatives to create a market-neutral or hedged portfolio, while another may use them to take aggressive directional bets on both the long and short side of the market. Hence, product selection must align with the investor’s own risk appetite and investment objective,” says Jain.