CGHS ID mandatory linking with ABHA deadline extension: Details here

The Health Ministry has extended the period for linking an Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) number with CGHS Beneficiary ID by 120 days with effect from June 30.

CGHS beneficiaries have to complete the task within 30 days now. Beneficiaries can visit their nearest CGHS wellness centre to avail of the following services:

Updating their mobile number,

Correction of error in name, year of birth, or gender.

Linking of CGHS beneficiary ID to ABHA number, from 01.07.2024 onwards.

What is ABHA ID

ABHA ID, also known as Ayushman Bharat Health Account, is a unique identification number given to applicants. The ABHA ID maintains a unique health record for individuals, allowing them to link all their medical details using their ABHA ID. This enables interactions with healthcare providers and allows receipt of digital lab reports, prescriptions, and diagnosis. An ABHA ID is voluntary and can be created using an Aadhaar card or a driving licence. It is an integral part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The ABHA ID allows users to easily access and track their health records in a digital format and share these with healthcare centres and medical professionals across India.

To link your CGHS ID with your ABHA card, follow these steps:

Visit the official CGHS website: Go to the official CGHS website.

Beneficiary login: Hover over the 'beneficiaries' menu and click on 'beneficiary login'.

Sign in: Enter your beneficiary ID, password, and captcha, then click 'sign in'.

Create/link ABHA ID: After signing in, hover your mouse over the 'update' menu and click on "Create/Link ABHA ID".

Enter Aadhaar number (if applicable): If you don't have an ABHA ID, click on 'I don’t have an ABHA number' and enter your Aadhaar number.