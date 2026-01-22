Clean air on the go: Can wearable purifiers cut pollution exposure?

He believes air quality must be viewed not just like weather, but like a health vital. “AQI tells you whether you should step out — like the weather — but unlike weather, exposure is cumulative. You endure bad weather, but polluted air compounds damage over time. AQI should be checked the way a diabetic checks blood sugar. Every breath affects longevity.”

Pricing, value and consumer decision-making

Prices for wearable air purifiers in India typically range from ₹4,000 to ₹20,000, depending on brand, technology and design. At the lower end are ion-based pendants and clip-ons; at the higher end are mask-style devices with active filtration and fans. This puts wearable purifiers in the “considered purchase” category rather than impulse buys. For many consumers, the decision hinges on convenience rather than clinical performance. “If you are spending two hours a day in traffic, even a marginal reduction in exposure can feel worthwhile,” says Abhay Arora, a Gurugram-based marketing professional who uses a wearable purifier during daily commutes. “It is about peace of mind as much as science.”