Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Convenient and economical: Why car leasing is catching up in India

Convenient and economical: Why car leasing is catching up in India

Automobile manufacturers report a growing interest in non-ownership options for vehicles

Mumbai
Premium
Convenient and economical: Why car leasing is catching up in India

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 11:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Topics :Car on subscriptioncar loansautomobile industry

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 11:45 PM IST

Also Read

Ather Energy, Greaves Cotton exit EV association SMEV, choose Siam

Two-wheeler exports from India skid nearly 18% in FY23, shows Siam data

Why is demand for private credit on the rise?

At 3.8 million units, PV sales rev up to highest ever in 2022: Siam

Domestic PV sales up 17.23% in January as consumer sentiment improves: SIAM

Heirs must know what you own to claim wealth: HNIs should opt for trusts

Maintain proper documents proving source of funds remitted abroad

Here's how to check EPF passbook balance online or via SMS, missed call

Not liable to pay tax? Submit Form 15G/15H right away to avoid TDS

Begin tax planning at start of financial year to avoid cash crunch later

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story