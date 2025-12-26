Dec-end fixed deposit rates at 4-8%: Check best offers across banks

Fixed deposits (FDs) are the preferred savings option for Indian households seeking predictable returns amid uncertain market conditions. While the Reserve Bank of India has largely held policy rates steady through the year, banks have been selective in offering higher FD rates, particularly for specific tenures and brackets.

Small finance banks’ FD rates

Small finance banks offer the best FD rates, especially for longer tenures, according to data provided by Paisabazaar.com. Several of them are offering rates close to, or even touching, the 8 per cent mark for select maturities.

-Jana Small Finance Bank and Suryoday Small Finance Bank are offering up to 8 per cent per annum on five-year deposits.

-Slice Small Finance Bank offers up to 7.75 per cent for a narrow tenure band of around 18 months. -Equitas, Ujjivan and Utkarsh Small Finance Banks are largely offering rates in the 7–7.5 per cent range for one- to three-year tenures. These higher rates reflect the need of smaller banks to attract deposits aggressively. However, depositors should ensure their total exposure remains within the ₹5 lakh deposit insurance limit provided by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation. Private banks’ FD rates Private banks are offering comparatively lower rates but with wider tenure flexibility and stronger balance sheets.

Most large private banks are offering between 6.25 per cent and 7 per cent for one- to five-year FDs. For instance: -ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are offering up to around 6.6–6.45 per cent for longer tenures. -IDFC First Bank, RBL Bank and YES Bank are at the higher end, offering close to 7 per cent for select maturities. Public-sector banks’ FD rates Public sector banks continue to follow a cautious pricing strategy. According to Paisabazaar.com: Most state-owned banks are offering FD rates in the 6–6.5 per cent range for one- to five-year tenures. -State Bank of India’s special 444-day ‘Amrit Vrishti’ scheme offers up to 6.45 per cent.