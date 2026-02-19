Delhi changes rules for ration card: Online-only process, Aadhaar mandatory

The Delhi government will accept only online applications for new ration cards and ask for Aadhaar numbers of all household members to get food grains. The move follows the notification of the Delhi Food Security Rules, 2026, earlier this month.

The change is significant for low-income households seeking subsidised food grains under the public distribution system (PDS), as documentation and eligibility checks are set to become more structured.

Online-only process, tighter verification

Applications must be filed through the e-district portal by the head of the household, news agency PTI reported. A copy of the Aadhaar card of every family member has to be uploaded.

Food supply officers will scrutinise applications. Field verification may be conducted if required, and officers can raise queries on the details submitted. After scrutiny, applications will go to assistant commissioners and then to a district-level committee headed by the district magistrate for final approval or rejection. A waiting list equivalent to 20 per cent of the total vacancies in a district will also be maintained, to be served on a first-come, first-served basis. Income limit raised to Rs 1.20 lakh In a key change, the annual family income cap has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.20 lakh to expand coverage, PTI reported. Households earning up to Rs 1.20 lakh annually will be eligible for a new ration card.

However, certain households will remain excluded. These include families that: Own land or property in A–E category colonies

Pay Income Tax

Own a four-wheeler

Have a government job

Have a power connection above 2 kilowatt Applicants must also submit proof of residence in Delhi (if Aadhaar shows a different address), a family income certificate from the Revenue Department, an eligibility undertaking and a copy of the electricity bill. Woman to be head of household The procedure specifies that the eldest woman in the family above 18 years will be recorded as head of the household. If she is under 18, the eldest male member will be listed as head until she turns 18.