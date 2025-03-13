Deportation threats & fake fees: Indian Embassy in US warns of fraud calls

Did you receive a call telling you there are errors in your passport, visa forms, or immigration documents—errors that, if not fixed, could lead to deportation to India or even imprisonment in the US? If so, be cautious.

The Indian Embassy in the United States issued an advisory on Tuesday warning Indian nationals and visa applicants about fraudulent calls from scammers using spoofed Embassy telephone numbers. According to the advisory, fraudsters are misusing the Embassy’s official telephone line—202-939-7000—and other Embassy-linked identities to cheat people.

The Embassy said, “Some of these calls are shown as being from the Embassy telephone numbers (202-939-7000) while others simply use Embassy identity.”

How the scam works

The advisory explained that the callers ask for sensitive personal information, such as credit card details, or attempt to extort money. They falsely claim that mistakes in passports, visa applications, or immigration documents must be corrected by paying a fee. Victims are warned that failing to do so could result in deportation to India or imprisonment in the US.

“These fraudsters either seek personal information like credit card details etc. or try to extort money from Indian nationals by inter alia claiming that there are errors in their passports, visa forms, immigration forms etc. which could be rectified by paying money, and at the same time warning that the so-called errors, if not rectified, could result in deportation of the individual to India or their imprisonment in USA,” the Embassy said.

Embassy: We don’t ask for personal details over the phone

The Indian Embassy has made it clear that its officials do not call individuals asking for personal information. If additional documents are needed for an existing application, requests are made only through official email addresses ending in @mea.gov.in.

The Embassy has urged Indian nationals and visa applicants to be cautious. “Do not entertain any suspicious telephone calls made in the name of the Embassy of India,” it said. People are also advised “not to reveal any personal information or transfer any money in response to such calls.”

What to do if you receive a scam call

Do not share personal or financial details.

Do not transfer money in response to such calls.

Report the scam to the Embassy via email at [email protected].

To share details of spoofed calls, fill out the designated form and send it to [email protected] with the subject line: INFORMATION ON SPOOFED CALLS.

Some victims have reported that scammers claim to have obtained their details from the Indian Embassy or other Indian authorities. “Visa applicants have also received such calls purporting to be from the Embassy,” the advisory added.

These scams have come as immigration enforcement in the US has increased. Since January 20, 2025, over 300 Indians living illegally in the country have been deported by the Trump administration. Scammers appear to be exploiting the situation to target unsuspecting individuals.