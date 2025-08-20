Dhruv Rathee, TagMango founders launch AI Fiesta, India's 1st AI super-app

In a breakthrough moment for India’s startup and creator economy, YouTube’s biggest Indian creator Dhruv Rathee has teamed up with TagMango founders Mohammad Hasan and Divyanshu Damani to launch AI Fiesta — a subscription-based AI super-app that crossed $3 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) within just 36 hours of launch.

Positioned as “India’s first global AI subscription platform,” AI Fiesta combines six of the world’s top artificial intelligence models into a single subscription, promising a seamless, affordable, and accessible experience for users ranging from coders and designers to creators and professionals.

What Is AI Fiesta? AI Fiesta combines six of the world’s leading AI models into a single subscription. Instead of paying separately for ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and others, users get bundled access for:

₹999/month (monthly plan) ₹834/month (annual plan, billed upfront) By comparison, a single premium subscription to ChatGPT or Claude costs around $20 (₹1,700–₹1,800) per month when billed directly in USD. For Indians without an international card, access is often difficult or comes at a markup via resellers. So in short: Subscribers can access the platform at ₹999 per month (or ₹834/month on annual billing, inclusive of GST) — less than half the cost of a single premium AI subscription in international markets. Value for Money: How Much Can You Save? “AI Fiesta is the first global AI subscription born out of India — built on trust, affordability, and speed,” said Dhruv Rathee, who commands a massive digital audience of 30 million+ subscribers across platforms.

Let’s compare costs for a user who wants access to multiple AI platforms: ChatGPT Plus: $20/month (₹1,700) Claude Pro: $20/month (₹1,700) Perplexity Pro: $20/month (₹1,700) Gemini Advanced: $20/month (₹1,700) With AI Fiesta: ₹999/month or ₹10,008 annually (₹834/month on annual plan) Annual savings: ₹70,000+ per user Point to note: While the pricing is attractive, it is a recurring expense. Even at ₹834/month, it adds up. Ensure the productivity or income gains justify the cost. AI Fiesta is a tool, not a replacement for learning or professional expertise. Total monthly outflow = ~₹6,800 (₹81,600 annually).

With new AI models entering the market rapidly, alternatives may emerge. Users should evaluate annually if the subscription continues to deliver value. “AI Should Be a Utility, Not a Luxury” Highlighting the mission behind AI Fiesta, co-founder Mohammad Hasan said: “This isn’t just a tech product, it’s a movement. Every Indian — from coders to creators — should have access to world-class AI without needing a foreign credit card or a $20/month budget. AI shouldn’t be a luxury, it should be a utility, and AI Fiesta makes that possible.” TagMango, the creator monetisation platform also co-founded by Hasan and Damani, has already facilitated ₹1,000 crore+ in creator earnings. The founders are now channeling that execution experience and creator-first ethos into making AI widely accessible.

A Global First: UPI Payments for AI In a significant innovation for accessibility, AI Fiesta launched UPI-based subscription payments — two days ahead of OpenAI’s rollout — making global AI tools more seamless for India’s digital-first population. “Every AI model has different strengths — ChatGPT in reasoning, Gemini in images, Perplexity in search, Claude in writing, and so on. With AI Fiesta, you don’t have to pick. We’ve brought the best of each into one subscription at a price that makes sense — so you always get the right tool for the right job, without compromise,” said co-founder Divyanshu Damani.

With Dhruv Rathee’s influence and TagMango’s proven scale, AI Fiesta is already being hailed as one of India’s most impactful contributions to the global AI ecosystem. The founding team collectively commands a reach of over 300 million, giving the platform an unparalleled distribution advantage. Early traction — 20,000+ paying users in 36 hours — suggests this strategy is already paying off. Looking ahead, AI Fiesta plans to: Roll out automatic upgrades as new AI models launch globally Introduce support for Indian regional languages, expanding accessibility Provide monthly product updates for transparency Launch an iOS app to widen access