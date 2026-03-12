Draft digital fraud compensation norm: Payout one-time, vigilance still key

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued draft directions to partly compensate victims of small-value digital payment frauds. Experts say the framework could strengthen trust in India’s digital payment system, especially among senior citizens and first-time users. At the same time, they caution that the proposal has limits and does not reduce the need for customers to exercise safeguards.

Under the draft, an eligible victim will receive 85 per cent of the net loss amount, or ₹25,000, whichever is lower. The compensation will apply only where the gross loss is up to ₹50,000.

“The framework addresses the segment in which most incidents occur,” says S Anand, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), PaySprint.

The framework also places greater responsibility on banks during dispute resolution. Banks will have to justify their decisions with supporting data before rejecting claims. “They would now need to provide OTP logs, SMS records, and transaction authentication details if they reject a complaint,” says Anand.

Banks must provide time-bound relief to victims. They will need to process and credit compensation within five days of receiving a valid complaint.

Customers will qualify for compensation even if they mistakenly share the one-time password (OTP). “Earlier mechanisms were more focused on assessing customer negligence before providing compensation,” says Shams Tabrej, cofounder and CEO, Ezeepay.

This requirement is expected to improve transparency in investigations. “It will reduce arbitrary rejection of complaints and strengthen consumer rights in digital banking disputes,” says Rahul Sheth, vice president, BusinessNext.

The framework also introduces a more structured compensation mechanism. Earlier, compensation could vary across institutions.

This benefit is available only once in an individual’s lifetime. “This can prevent misuse of the structure and keep it financially viable,” says Tabrej.

Gadia adds that it will discourage moral hazard and encourage vigilance among users in protecting their digital credentials.