Home / Finance / Personal Finance / What are the various fixed deposit rates banks are offering?

What are the various fixed deposit rates banks are offering?

Here is a detailed list of the fixed deposit interest rates being offered by various banks across different tenures

Fixed Deposit
Representative image from file.
BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 5:03 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Given the current geopolitical situation that has sent equity markets into a roller-coaster spin, with each day more unsure than the previous one, fixed deposits are a safe bet if you want to de-risk your money. If you are not too fussy about high returns, and do not want to take too many risks in the current climate, they can be a safe alternative to equities. The only catch is that interest rates may vary across banks and tenures, so make sure to compare these in order to get the best returns on your investment. Here is a detailed list, from Paisabazaar, of various FDs and rates being offered by banks.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NPS corporate model split: How new charges could shape subscribers' corpus

Fund review: Kotak Small Cap Fund

Paying EMIs withour home? SC seeks faster probe into bank-builder nexus

65% equity, 25% debt, 10% gold: WhiteOak's portfolio rule for volatile mkts

Women more disciplined in repaying loans, tracking credit: Report

Topics :Fixed DepositFixed depositsBanksBS Reads

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story