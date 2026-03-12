What are the various fixed deposit rates banks are offering?

Given the current geopolitical situation that has sent equity markets into a roller-coaster spin, with each day more unsure than the previous one, fixed deposits are a safe bet if you want to de-risk your money. If you are not too fussy about high returns, and do not want to take too many risks in the current climate, they can be a safe alternative to equities. The only catch is that interest rates may vary across banks and tenures, so make sure to compare these in order to get the best returns on your investment. Here is a detailed list, from Paisabazaar, of various FDs and rates being offered by banks.