EPS update: Any change in ₹1,000 pension? Labour minister explains

The Centre has made it clear that there is no immediate plan to raise the minimum monthly pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS-95), keeping it at Rs 1,000 while prioritising the long-term sustainability of the fund.

Minimum EPS pension

In a recent reply in the Lok Sabha, Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the government continues to provide a minimum pension of Rs 1,000 per month to eligible subscribers. Any upward revision, he indicated, would need to be weighed against the financial health of the pension corpus.

The government currently extends budgetary support to maintain this minimum payout. This is over and above its statutory contribution of 1.16 per cent of wages (up to a salary cap of Rs 15,000) towards the scheme.

How EPS works The Employees’ Pension Scheme is part of the broader social security framework run by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). It is designed to provide a steady income after retirement at the age of 58. Key features include: Employer contributes 8.33 per cent of the employee’s wages (subject to limits)

The employee does not contribute directly to EPS

Central government contributes 1.16 per cent of wages

Provides a lifelong pension, along with widow and family pension benefits The pension payouts are made from the pooled corpus, which is reviewed periodically to ensure viability. Higher pension option: What has changed Following a Supreme Court ruling, eligible EPF members have been given an option to receive a pension based on higher wages instead of the capped salary limit.

To implement this, EPFO has operationalised an online system allowing members to submit joint option applications with their employers. The process is now underway, with demand letters being issued to applicants whose requests have been validated. Retired members who complete the formalities and deposit the required amount are being issued Pension Payment Orders (PPOs), enabling revised pension payouts. Deadline to pay dues For subscribers opting for the higher pension route, timelines are critical. Once a demand letter is issued, applicants get three months to deposit the required contribution Failure to meet the deadline may affect eligibility for the higher pension benefit