Expect high single-digit or low double-digit return in MAAFs over long term

Multi-asset allocation funds (MAAFs) have emerged as the best-performing category among hybrid schemes over the past year, with a category average return of 21.5 per cent. Factors such as reasonably strong equity market performance (Nifty 50 has delivered about 11 per cent over the past year), firm gold prices, and the sound allocation strategies of these funds have supported their performance. Asset under management (AUM) of these funds climbed from ₹1.04 trillion to ₹1.75 trillion over this period.

Why have MAAFs performed so well?

MAAFs must invest at least 10 per cent of their portfolio in each of three asset classes, typically equity, debt and gold. These funds performed well over the past year because equity and gold performed well, and fund managers had the flexibility to shift money between assets to capture gains and limit risk. “MAAFs benefited from synchronised gains across asset classes. Equities delivered strong returns led by earnings growth, while gold performed well amid global uncertainties. The flexibility to rebalance allocations helped optimise returns,” says Aparna Shanker, chief investment officer (equity), The Wealth Company Mutual Fund.